Too Yumm! celebrates its commitment to No Palm Oil (NPO) products with a new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand aims to connect with consumers in driving the conversation on No Palm Oil snacks as healthier snacking options without compromising on taste.
Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of healthier snacking options, as evidenced by the recent conversations and growing awareness about Non-Palm Oil (NPO) products. This is significantly influencing consumer behaviour and shaping new market trends.
Too Yumm!, the flagship brand of Guiltfree Industries owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is a brand that offers innovative, disruptive, and healthier products. From introducing Multigrain Chips in unique flavours to bringing baked snaking products, the brand has been offering consumers better, healthier snacking options.
Furthermore, its entire range of snacks has been with No Palm Oil since the beginning. This innovation has set new industry benchmarks in the snacking industry, inspiring others to follow suit in introducing No Palm Oil snacks, marking a notable shift in the cultural shift in the snacking industry.
To mark its position, Too Yumm! has launched a new campaign titled Switch to NPO (No Palm Oil), reiterating its position as a brand that has been the trendsetter with No Palm Oil in its snacks range. Through this integrated campaign, the brand aims to connect with consumers in driving the conversation on No Palm Oil snacks as healthier snacking options without compromising on taste.
"At Too Yumm!, we have been at the forefront of driving positive change in the snacking industry from day one," said Yogesh Tewari, vice president of marketing, Guiltfree Industries. "Our commitment to offering palm oil-free snacks, including our popular chips range has been unwavering. With the 'No Palm Oil' campaign, we aim to reinforce our position as the 'OG of No Palm Oil Snacks' and raise awareness about the importance of mindful snacking choices.”
The campaign involves a multi-pronged approach, creatively utilising digital platforms to emphasise the core messaging of No Palm Oil, including influencer marketing, social media campaign through quirky posts, memes and on-ground activation across the country.
Too Yumm!'s stance on avoiding palm oil has garnered widespread acclaim, positioning the brand as the innovator and inspiring industry peers and consumers alike to reevaluate their snack preferences.