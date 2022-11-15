Too Yumm!’s ‘aloo bhujia’ spot deviates from its healthy snacking aura

For the ‘aloo bhujia’ variant, why did you go with the fun trope we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Too Yumm! ads?

For the new Too Yumm! namkeen launch campaign, we landed on an articulation ‘yumkeen’, which is in the brand portfolio of snacks comprising Karare, multigrain chips, potato chips and veggie stix. We wanted ‘yumkeen’ to carve its own vertical. We had a sharp single-minded insight of putting one’s hand out when anyone opens a namkeen pack. Everything else followed and fell into place, in terms of the pitching, the relatability of the insight and the catchy track.