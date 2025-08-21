Too Yumm! introduces ‘Party Harder Chips’ as an anti-hangover snack

Snack brand Too Yumm! has launched Party Harder Chips, positioned as the world’s first anti-hangover chips. The product has been developed using ingredients found in Livitup, an anti-hangover supplement by Dr. Vaidya’s.

The chips contain turmeric, ginger, black pepper and green tea antioxidants, blended into a masala flavour. According to the company, these ingredients are intended to support recovery while offering a familiar snacking experience.

Bollywood’s favorite entertainer Varun Dhawan unveiled the product in his signature high-energy style, perfectly capturing the spirit of the chips - bold, fun and unstoppable.

Adding to this, Varun Dhawan says, “I love how Too Yumm! always brings something new and exciting. Party Harder Chips are a total game-changer - the snack every party needs to keep the fun going.”

Speaking about the innovation, Yogesh Tewari, chief marketing officer, Too Yumm!, shared, “Too Yumm! has always been at the forefront of snacking disruption. With Party Harder Chips, we’re bringing the world’s first ever anti-hangover chips - the ultimate party snack. We saw how much young Indians love to snack while celebrating, but there was nothing made especially for that moment. That’s why - Party Harder Chips: they’re bold, tasty and designed to keep the fun going. Partnering with Livitup allowed us to bring a product that not only satisfies taste buds but also genuinely supports a better next day. This is a world-first innovation and we believe it’s going to redefine what snacking looks like at every party.”

The chips are available for purchase on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.