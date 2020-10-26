Too Yumm! repurposes old ads; positions itself as 'binge-worthy' snack

"Snacking, as a category, is about binging and 'loop', as a keyword, connotes that in sync with the many things we do in a loop, in the way we even consume entertainment. Using the face of the brand with existing assets, but using the footage on a loop gave us a creative hook to package the campaign building taste as the undeniable key take out," Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCOs, Mullen Lintas, said in the release.