Too Yumm!'s new campaign introduces edible cheer signs for cricket fans

Too Yumm! and FCB Kinnect have launched a new campaign titled ‘Too Yumm! To Cheer’. The campaign highlights cricket fans using creative methods to sneak snacks into stadiums during matches. It taps into match-day enthusiasm and showcases the brand's popularity among fans.

The brand launched edible cheer signs during the country’s biggest cricket tournament after being unable to sell inside stadiums. The signs were large chips printed with match-day slogans in edible ink. Fans in cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderabad were seen waving and eating them during matches. Once consumed, the remaining words revealed the brand name, “Too Yumm!”, integrating branding into the match experience.

Yogesh Tewari, CMO, Guiltfree Industries (RPSG FMCG) said “We at Too Yumm! have always believed our fans are our biggest voice, and appetite. If our snacks found their way into stadiums, it’s only because fans insisted on taking us along. We just made it easier, and a lot more masaledar.”



“This idea started with a loophole and landed with pure love from brand loyalists.” said Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect. “Too Yumm! has always been a challenger brand when it comes to the Indian Snacks Market, and this campaign is a perfect example of how creative thinking can create disproportionate impact. It’s an idea that’s rooted in culture.”



“Hacking things are fun. Especially when it comes to fan service. And this idea was simple and so exciting to pull off.” added Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect.