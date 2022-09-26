toothsi onboards Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors

The star power couple will work with the brand to build a connect with users across all key markets.
toothsi, India’s leading smile makeover brand, has signed on Anushka and Virat as brand ambassadors to promote and encourage the adoption of new-age teeth straightening clear aligners. The star power couple will work with the brand to build a connect with users across all key markets.
In a country where teeth misalignment and smile issues are not taken too seriously, toothsi has taken on itself to spotlight these issues. Anushka and Virat have always been strong advocates of health and confidence which resonates with toothsi’s mission. The company offers a modern, tech-backed solution in the form of clear aligners that are discreet and can be used at one’s home to straighten teeth within six to eight months. In addition, customers can book a scan, get updates, and monitor treatment progress through the brand’s app.
“The talented duo Virat and Anushka personify youth and confidence with which our target audience can easily identify. Daring and fiercely talented Anushka and Virat, with their gorgeous smiles and bold, spirited personality are the perfect fit for our brand. We believe together, we can take the brand to the next level and create awareness about new-age teeth straightening solutions,” said Dr Arpi Mehta Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), toothsi.
Anushka Sharma, a leading Bollywood actor, said, “We teamed up with toothsi as it offers a simple yet accessible solution for people who are looking to transform their smiles.”
International sports idol Virat Kohli added, “To me, trust and reliability are crucial for success not only in the game of cricket but in all aspects of my life. toothsi too has proven to be a dependable brand for people looking for smile makeovers and we are delighted to join the brand and partner with them in their wonderful mission to enable affordable smile makeovers for everyone.”
Along with the onboarding of Anushka and Virat as brand ambassadors, the company has also announced the merging of toothsi and skinnsi brands to launch makeO, the first of its kind at-home smile and skin makeover services in India. makeO will focus on providing technology and science-backed dental and skin care solutions to its customers and cater to a burgeoning rise of consumers with disposable incomes and awareness of self-care and physical aesthetics.