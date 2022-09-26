toothsi onboards Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors

In a country where teeth misalignment and smile issues are not taken too seriously, toothsi has taken on itself to spotlight these issues. Anushka and Virat have always been strong advocates of health and confidence which resonates with toothsi’s mission. The company offers a modern, tech-backed solution in the form of clear aligners that are discreet and can be used at one’s home to straighten teeth within six to eight months. In addition, customers can book a scan, get updates, and monitor treatment progress through the brand’s app.