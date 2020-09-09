Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in August 2020

As per the Vidooly report, Google India-initiated national anthem ‘Sounds of India’, which was released on the 74th Independence Day, bagged the top spot.
As the world undergoes ‘unlocking’, brands have now started ramping up their marketing activities. The ‘unlocking’ period has opened the gates for fresh, creative advertising and promotional content on digital platforms, as the demand also rises slowly.
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and festive season around the corner, we can expect brands to stay busy with their marketing activities this month onwards. Brands from the automobile industry, tech gadgets, OTT platforms and others have come up with ads that address Indian audiences’ lockdown woes.
When the country is trying to revive its economy, handle public issues and fight the deadly Coronavirus, YouTube ads became a household affair and tried to create a positive impact on all.
Here, we have listed the top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube released in August.
Note:
· Only ads published on YouTube in August are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on September 3.
#1 Sounds of India | A one of a kind national anthem
As the country celebrated its 74th Independence Day on August 15, Google India invited Indians to sing the national anthem together. It was an AI-powered musical experiment initiated by Prasar Bharati, created by Virtual Bharat and powered by Google. The recreation of the anthem had people recording their videos while singing it on an AI-backed platform ‘Sounds of India’. The video is inspiring, soothing and fills one with pride for their motherland.
#2 Dare To Be realme
Realme India launched this motivational ad for those people who are always stopped, limited and bound by rules and policies. The one-minute-long video has youngsters aspiring to do things that are otherwise unacceptable in society. Someone with dreams to speak with art, be a rebellious fighter in the ring, play crazy music, or be their ‘real self’. The ad promotes Realme smartphones that are shown to be supportive of people who dare to be the real themselves.
#3 OPPO Reno4 Pro | Go Beyond Boundaries | Ft. Guneet Monga
OPPO Mobile India launched this inspiring storyline, in the form of an ad, to spread a message coinciding with its motto of a smartphone set that says ‘Sense the Infinite’. The storyline features Guneet Monga, a popular filmmaker associated with titles and series like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Masaan’, ‘The Lunchbox’, etc. Monga goes on to find the story of a girl residing in a roadside tea stall in an attempt to inspire people to go beyond boundaries and explore unknown stories.
#4 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Official TVC | The power to work and play
The ad is a compilation of all the new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note20. The facilities on the smartphone make it more efficient. It works just like a computer with the comforts of a mobile handset. The ad shows how one can make presentations, add handwritten notes, etc., on the phone from the comforts of their home.
#5 Kia Sonet | #WildByDesign | Pre-Book Now!
Kia Motors India introduces SUV Kia Sonet, which has a design inspired from the wolf. The ad features two actors who go on a drive into the wild (through the forest) on a full moon night. They reach a water body where they encounter wolves (animated to fit in the sequence). The ad showcases advanced tech features and other smart devices (like starting the car from a smartwatch through UVO connect) attached to the car for easy and empowered driving experience.
#6 Kia Sonet | Bookings Open Soon | #WildByDesign
This is a sequel to the Kia Sonet ad in the previous month (July), which featured a man in the car with fangs to represent wilderness. The latest ad has the woman show her long, sharp nails associated with characters from fantasies and dream tales. They (the man and woman) describe the situation as “She’s got the spirit that can’t be tamed and he knows it”. This sums up the whole ad in 30 seconds.
#7 OPPO F17 PRO | The Sleekest Phone Of 2020
OPPO Mobile India released this promotional ad to introduce its F17 Pro model to the Indian audience. The ad shows a group of men trying to enter a party, which requires a passcode available with the club’s members only. As they do not have any, one of them clicks pictures on the sleek phone and manages to slide it under the door into the party. A female member receives it, provides the passcode on the phone and slides it back. The main goal of the ad is to advertise the sleek features of the phone.
#8 OPPO Reno4 Pro #SenseTheInfinite
The brand released yet another ad promoting the advanced features and options on the OPPO Reno4 Pro model. The handset has 3D borderless sense screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charge system, etc. The ad features an actor, who does all his work on the phone. The phone makes him sense the infinite and go beyond limits.
#9 V - Official Trailer | Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas | Sept 5
Amazon Prime Video India launched the trailer of its action thriller ‘V’, starring Nani and Sudheer Babu Posani as leads, besides Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Vennela Kishore. The Telugu movie trailer has English subtitles for non-South Indian language speaking audience. It is a long-awaited trailer for fans of Tollywood, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, who is known for his amazing writing and directing skills.
#10 Samsung Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G: The phone made to game
The 20-second video by Samsung features the Galaxy Note20 with ultra 5G Internet connectivity and other advanced features. The promotional ad focuses on how good the smartphone is when it comes to online gaming (the Esports industry is booming since the lockdown started). With a great cooling system, a renovated intelligent processor, advanced battery and display space, the device is for modern uses and interests.