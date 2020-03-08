Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in February

The video is a beautiful depiction of love and life. It shows three different stories revolving around couples. The first couple is a Hindu boy (Mihir) and Christian girl (Mia). The second is a gay pair named Ashraf and Arnav, and the third couple is Shiv and Sharon, where the latter is six years older than the former. As society refuses to accept their love, there are many who take their side, in the form of family, friends and a landlady. Closeup uses the hashtag #FreeToLove to tell its audiences that they have partnered with Dhanak to support such unique love stories and make the world a better place.