Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in February

OPPO F15's 'Flaunt It Your Way' took the top spot.
YouTube ads are the best way to reach the right customer from a brand’s point of view. From smartphones to toothpaste to automobile brands, these days, every company wants to ensure that the audiences connect at an emotional, mental and psychological level with the product/service.
Companies, and their advertising departments, are getting quirkier and smarter with each passing day. They are deriving ideas from viral memes and videos to develop relevant video ad content.
Here is a list of Top 10 Indian ads on YouTube in February 2020 w.r.t viewership.
Note:
Only advertisements launched on YouTube in February 2020 are considered.
The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine and tracking mechanism.
All the stats here are updated on March 2, 2020.
1. Flaunt It Your Way | OPPO F15
This is a great example of a classic smartphone advertisement, where various features of the device are shown through a short, basic script. The ad is for the OPPO F15 model, which comes with 48MP AI Quad cam, VOOC flash charge, among other amazing features. The ad features two actors, who are at a book café and connect easily over their mobile phones. With over 52 million views, it tops the list of most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in February.
2. Kia Carnival | Extravagant By Design
The talented Jim Sarbh features in the ad for Kia Motors, with his jingle “Hey! I am Sexy Mr. Brown” showing off the new Kia Carnival. He’s seen driving the car with his black cat for a dinner date with a mermaid at the beach. The dreamy script is enough to make the audiences realise the luxury offered by the car. The song phrases are catchy and the ad also runs a subtitle for the lyrics.
3. Flaunt your style like a pro | #VivoS1Pro
Vivo India presents the Vivo S1 Pro model with this ad, which has funky models, groovy music and detailed information about the product. The advertisement tells the audiences about the quality camera, stylish elements, and the colours: mystic black, jazzy blue and dreamy white.
4. Get started with a smile – Colgate
The story of a blind teenager to India’s first solo paragliding pilot. Colgate India has very nicely captured the life story and journey of the hero that is Divyanshu Ganatra. The ad talks about smiling and being positive despite hurdles and problems. Ganatra speaks about the ups and downs in his life, how he continued paragliding, cycling and climbing mountains, while also winning titles and impacting lives at the same time.
5. Cadbury Silk Chocolate Day
The ad is basic, simple, and features Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. It shows the “Love Aaj Kal” star explain how Cadbury Silk has designed different chocolates for every moment. With February being the month of love, what with Valentine’s Day, the ad hit the market just at the right time.
6. OPPO Reno3 Pro
OPPO Mobile India has just launched its new smartphone, featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The ad shows him showing off the different features and elements of the phone, particularly the cameras. The smartphone market is very much dependant on cameras, and with apps like Instagram, Snapchat growing each day, brands like OPPO understand the importance of mobile cameras.
7. Jonty Rhodes is here to train you on Boostcamp
After months, a malt-based health drink brand has made it to the list. Boost India brings in the South African cricketer and renowned fielder Jonty Rhodes to train children. The ad asks the viewers if he is a plane or a bird, pointing to his impeccable fielding skills and running capabilities. It encourages people to register for the Boostcamp, where Rhodes himself will train the participants.
8. Samsung EcoBubble Washing Machine
Samsung has come up with this creative ad for Indian audiences. The Samsung EcoBubble washing machine ad features a bear. The bear enters a house, eats bread and honeycombs, and ends up dropping the same on its furry coat. It then stuffs the coat and innerwear inside the machine, and guess what? The stains are gone. So, no matter how thick and tough the fabrics and stains are, respectively, Samsung EcoBubble washing machine will take care of everything.
9. OPPO Reno3 Pro | Clear In Every Shot
Featuring the third video ad in this list from OPPO, the Reno3 Pro’s ultra-modern camera features are clearly the highlights. The ad features models on the ramp, people in the art gallery, wanderlust backpackers and club-goers. They all are seen using the smartphone to click some amazing pictures (with great zooming ability and clarity).
10. Closeup #FreeToLove | 3 Journeys of Love
The video is a beautiful depiction of love and life. It shows three different stories revolving around couples. The first couple is a Hindu boy (Mihir) and Christian girl (Mia). The second is a gay pair named Ashraf and Arnav, and the third couple is Shiv and Sharon, where the latter is six years older than the former. As society refuses to accept their love, there are many who take their side, in the form of family, friends and a landlady. Closeup uses the hashtag #FreeToLove to tell its audiences that they have partnered with Dhanak to support such unique love stories and make the world a better place.