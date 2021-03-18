Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in February 2021

Google’s ‘Bolne Se Sab Hoga’ bagged the top spot, followed by OPPO’s ‘Live the Infinite’.
Note:
· Only advertisements published on YouTube in February 2021 are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on March 5.
#1 Aap bhi boliye Google se aur dekhiye kaise #BolneSeSabHoga
Bollywood star Gajraj Rao takes the viewers through his daily life, explaining how Google Voice Search gets things done easily. The video starts with Rao in a cab. The cab driver asks Google Assistant about the IAS exam, and gets an answer. Rao, who is relaxing in the backseat, wonders why people say, “Bolne se kya hoga”. Later, he goes on to introduce the same to his wife and daughter. They also ask Google Assistant about cooking and studies respectively. Rao then goes on tell the viewers about Google Voice Assistant.
#2 OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G - Live The Infinite
The handset is advertised with one of the most interesting background jingles and visuals. Its main features include AI highlight video, 3D sleek borderless sense screen with dual view video, superfast 5G network, 65W super VOOC 2.0 charging, etc. This handset is designed to suit the demands and needs of the Indian market.
#3 YES Bank - Nayi Udaan Ki Nayi Zimmedari
With the intention of helping and empowering the MSME sector in India, YES Bank has launched a unique ‘Nayi Udaan Ki Nayi Zimmedari’ program. It intends to provide support through faster approvals for GST loans, POS payments through SMS, customised business loan facilities, instant payroll disbursement, etc. The advertisement not just highlights a few of YES Bank’s best offerings to the customers, but also encourages people to continue doing what they love to do.
#4 Aap bhi boliye Google se aur dekhiye kaise #BolneSeSabHoga
This ad by Google India is similar to the first one on the list. In this 20-second ad, two instances are shown. In the first one, (Bollywood star Gajraj) Rao asks his daughter about the scientific name of the gold fish. Then, he assists his wife in making ‘sambar’ without tamarind. Later, Rao goes down the staircase and informs the viewers that if one knows whom to ask, then there is a solution to every problem.
#5 People Technology - The Maruti Suzuki Story
The ad features people driving a Maruti Suzuki car to different places. Be it to a camping site, on long drives, home to office and vice versa, difficult terrains, etc. The ad explains every detail that goes into making a car, and how the needs of the customers are given importance while designing the end product.
#6 Samsung Galaxy M02: Official Introduction
In this 20-second video ad, Samsung India introduces Galaxy M02 handset that has 6.5-inch HD display, along with a 5000mAh battery. The device has a 13 MP dual camera as well as a 5 MP front camera that can take pictures, besides recording high quality videos.
#7 What's Your Relationship Status?
Frito-Lay’s India celebrated Valentine’s Day (February 14) in a unique way, with its fresh flavours, namely Cheesy Love and Herby Crush. The ad is animated with a great Hindi narration that explains how the brand celebrates people in love. Be it that crush type of love, long distance love, love in a committed relationship, or just love between friends.
#8 ‘Drishyam 2’ - Official Trailer (Malayalam) | Mohanlal | Jeethu Joseph | Amazon Original Movie| Feb 19
The mind-blowing thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The original movie was launched in Malayalam (language) and was then remade in Bollywood (Hindi). The sequel continues from where things ended in Part 1.
#9 New Snickers Fruit & Nut
The short 10-second animated advertisement by Snickers India shows two sets of troops in a battle. One led by the Raisin King and the other led by the Cashew King. The brand says that when hunger strikes, then these fruits and nuts come over to our rescue. They are coated in caramel as well as milk chocolate, making it the best Snickers bar ever. The ad is creative and attractive due to the presence of chocolate ingredients.
#10 KFC Value BURGERS@69
KFC India has launched its all new value burgers, veg as well as non-veg. The brand introduces the classic chicken, spicy chicken, classic veg and spicy veg burgers that cost just Rs 69. The company has been one of the most-loved fast food joints in the country and is known for its customer-focused approach.