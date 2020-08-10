Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in July

As per the Vidooly report, Hyundai’s ad ‘Haq Hai Hamara’ bagged the top spot, followed by MG Hector Plus’ Smart Swipe video.
Video ads are an important part of any digital marketing strategy to capture the major potential markets online. At a time when the country is undergoing a slow unlocking process amidst the fatal COVID-19 pandemic, companies look forward to experimenting with innovative ad ideas.
As we enter the sixth month of the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak, brands promoted all safety measures, social distancing and quarantining norms, beside their products. In the month of July, we saw ads from automobile companies return to the Top 10 list after a long break due to the lockdown.
Note:
· Only advertisements published on YouTube in July are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on August 5.
1. Hyundai | Haq Hai Humara | Corporate Brand Anthem | Featuring Shah Rukh Khan
The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer musical ad by Hyundai inspires, motivates and fills every viewer with the hope of a new tomorrow. It begins with beautiful morning views across India and how every person goes about doing their duty.
It shows a teacher taking her (online) classes and making sure that her students’ minds are also nurtured well during tough times, like the lockdown. Then, there is a couple who work on the frontline. The woman is a doctor and the man delivers food to the old and less privileged.
The brand’s anthem brings in a sense of belongingness and joy. There’s ‘King Khan’ with the mesmerising and encouraging lyrics of the song ‘Haq Hai Humara’ (in the background).
2. MG Hector Plus | Smart Swipe
Morris Garages (MG) India conveyed its new feature in the Hector Plus car with this short, crisp and ‘smart’ ad. It shows a woman and a man walking past the car. The woman asks the man to choose between a ballet, salsa, or the (car) key.
He replies ‘ballet’, to which she swings gracefully, making no contact with the car, and unlocking the tailgate. The new car has a feature where if a person’s hands are full and he is unable to open the tailgate to store things, then he can simply wave a motion to get it opened.
3. Kia Sonet | Coming Soon | #TheNextLevelOfWild
With the hashtag #TheNextLevelOfWild, Kia Sonet introduces a new car design in the ad. It shows a woman jump from the window of her house to elope with a man waiting outside with his Kia Sonet car.
As she comes down, he is seen smiling at the front mirror, flashing his vampire-like fangs that has inspired the car’s headlight design. The ad says, “He's got the guts. She's got the looks. Beyond that, they've got something that's wilder than your imagination.”
4. #vivoX50Series | Ultra Stable Videos powered by Gimbal Stabilization
Scenic landscapes, robust car and a stable camera phone are all one would need for their vacation. The Vivo India X50 Series smartphone features a camera that has super steady video making options and stable photography features to capture things in motion, like the racing horses. It has an ultra-zoom to keep the frame clean, while providing crisp high quality pictures. A simple ad that showcases all the features of the product.
5. #vivoX50Series | Extreme Night Vision
Vivo India launched another 30 seconds ad for its X50 Series smartphone, which redefines photography. The ad shows a model with the phone who tries to capture the night view of the mountains and the starry sky. The picture looks naturally illuminated.
She moves ahead to click her partner in the house, while doing certain activities in dim lights. The pictures, as a result, are naturally lighted, bright and of good quality. It features the extreme night vision camera of the phone that easily clicks good pictures, even in low lighting conditions.
6. Shakuntala Devi - Official Trailer | Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra | Amazon Prime Video | July 31
This video, released by Amazon Prime Video India, is the official trailer of the story of the great mathematician from India. It shows important clips from the movie, featuring Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, among others.
7. Breathe - Into the Shadows | Official Trailer | Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen | July 10
Yet another trailer by Amazon Prime Video India, this time it’s a web series. Breathe - Into the Shadows is an Amazon original thriller (story), starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh. The series is a murder mystery, and involves kidnapping, mind games and psychology.
8. Hyundai | The Next Dimension FAST FORWARD
Hyundai conducted its first ever virtual event, The Next Dimension, to discuss its key achievements and the next steps towards bringing a revolutionary change in the automobile sector. The video ad includes the highlights of the event and features key individuals from Hyundai, who provided valuable points... This ad features Hyundai’s most popular cars, such as the Creta and Verna, alongside other best-selling models.
9. OPPO Find X2 Series | The True Flagship Experience
OPPO India launches its Find X2 Series that has some of the finest modern day features. With the hashtag #PioneersOfFastCharging, the smartphone is designed to cater to the current market that is obsessed with speed. It has fast charging facilities, multi featured camera for photography and video making, and various other facilities that make it among the best in the market.
10. MG Hector Plus | Smart Swipe
Similar to the Morris Garages India ad (which is No.2 on this list), this video ad shows the same couple running towards their car and tossing coins to decide who gets to swipe the tailgate of the car. The pair try to fool each other in order to get a chance to swipe the door open, as it is fun to do so.
At the end, the woman gets to do the swipe, as she asks him to look the other way and watch the pink elephant. A simply informative, smart, engaging and entertaining ad.