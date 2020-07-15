Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in June

As per the Vidooly report, the top spot was bagged by realme X3 SuperZoom, followed by Oreo.
As we proceed with the remaining months of this surprising year, the frontline workers must be applauded for their hard work. The Coronavirus pandemic has affected our life, the way we live and everything that was considered 'normal' previously.
Businesses have either shut down or are experiencing losses, and emerging start-ups are dealing with unexpected challenges. Because of the lockdown, brands have shifted most of their strategies to survive the crisis.
Despite difficulties, companies resorted to the digital space for their marketing communication. YouTube ads were a big saviour for many industries, as they continued to connect with their audience through the videos, while more than half of India is working from home.
As the gradual 'unlocking' of the lockdown took place, many essential as well as non-essential services began in the country. Therefore, companies started their full-fledged advertising to push their options into the market, as usual. Here are the top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in the month of June.
Note:
· Only advertisements published on YouTube in June are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on July 5.
1. realme X3 SuperZoom | 60X Super Zoom Super Speed
A basic advertisement by realme India to introduce its new smartphone model X3 SuperZoom. The product is realme's flagship 4G model and features 64 MP AI-supported quad camera with special 60X zoom facilities and Snapdragon 855+ processor. This YouTube ad has gathered over 48 million views and tops this list. While the background resonates with the colours and themes of the smartphone, the (background) score resonates with speed.
2. #MakeWayForPlay – Oreo
Oreo India has recognised the simplest and effective way to tap into the consumer market. Oreo has always been placed as one of children's favourite cookies, apart from being marketed as a snack for adults. The ad revolves around a similar idea. During lockdown, people spent most of their time on social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook. They were participating in hashtag challenges, posting hobbies and accomplishing long planned DIY crafts. Oreo India came up with the #MakeWayForPlay challenge, where it asked people to shoot short creative videos with the brand, and pass the challenge ahead. This helped the brand gather more engagement using the user generated content.
3. #DontMessWithBadass | Presenting Seltos 2020
Kia Motors India came up with this creative ad for its car model Seltos, which redefines the meaning of power, performance, and has an impeccable design. The ad features a kid who, with the help of a coloured chalk, draws on anything and everything that he finds on his way, but ends up in front of the Kia Seltos 2020 car. He then plans to draw on it too, but the car starts with a jingle playing in the background, and the gleaming headlights scare him away. The description mentions, “They said the world is a canvas, however, the rules aren’t the same when there’s a Badass around you!”
4. Fuel up your freedom to choose with Ford BSVI range
Ford India launched this short, crisp, and engaging 17-second ad to inform its customers about the Ford BS VI range car model. It is available in both petrol and diesel variants that customers can buy from the comfort of their homes. Keeping the lockdown in mind, Ford is promoting it as a product that can be bought with just a call. The simple, yet informative ad gathered over 29 million views on YouTube, hence proving that content matters more than duration.
5. RIL's Massive Rights Issue Creates History
Jio launched a gratitude ad to thank customers for their support to the rights issue of Reliance industries (RIL). Being subscribed for 1.59 times, this rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore is claimed to be India's largest ever of its kind. The ad features Mukesh Ambani, owner of RIL, and his team. This 29-second ad gathered nearly 29 million views, and a lot of engagement on YouTube.
6. #vivoV19 | 105 ° Super Wide Selfie
Vivo India came up with this ad, featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and five child artistes. The concept focuses on the smartphone's 105-degree front camera. It shows the children dressed up as five iconic characters from Bollywood movies portrayed by Khan, who's then asked to pick his favourite one for a selfie. Khan focuses the lens, which initially frames him with just one kid, leaving the rest visibly upset. Then suddenly, Khan changes the focus and camera mode, thereby fitting all of them in it. He ends up saying that all of the characters that he's played are his favourite, and he can't choose one. The smartphone does the same, captures everything and doesn’t leave you to choose between what to keep and what to cut.
7. Ready For India's Biggest Fashion Sale? | Myntra End of Reason Sale
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is featured in this ad, where online shopping website Myntra launched its End Of Reason Sale from June 18-22. He is seen claiming, in the ads, that the site offers some of the biggest deals, brands, styles and fashion sales, all while keeping safety in mind. Roshan is seen wearing a cap from his own brand HRX in the ad.
8. Tap into the new normal. Pay Contactless with Visa SBI Credit Card
The SBI card channel launched this simple, informative and short ad to let its customers know that they can just tap to pay. State Bank of India credit card holders will now be able to make purchases of up to Rs 2,000 without pins and signatures. SBI also wanted to let its customers know that payments can now be done in a new contactless manner, with just a tap.
9. #vivoV19 | Aura Screen Light
Yet another ad by Vivo India features Bollywood’s 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan, who is seen practising for a lawyer’s role in front of the mirror. His nephew, seated next to him, asks him about the secret to perfection, and as Khan proceeds to explain how practice made his acting perfect, the child asks about the perfection of the picture on his Vivo V19 phone. He shows him the aura screen light feature, which lightens (brightens) all the pictures taken, including the ones with dark backgrounds. The ad has got over 24 million views, along with 40,000 likes.
10. Gillette Barber Suraksha Programme
Barbers are among the most affected people because of COVID-19. Gillette’s Barber Suraksha Programme provides insurance of up to Rs 1 lakh against the Coronavirus, as well as training videos, kits to inform them about hygiene, health and safety guidelines. This ad, which features the 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar, informs everyone about how we can be a part of the movement. The ad is the longest in duration on this list, and has the most valuable piece of information.