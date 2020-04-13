Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in March 2020

As per the Vidooly report, the top spot was bagged by OPPO Reno3 Pro's 'Clear In Every Shot', followed by OPPO's 'Inspired By Vibrant India'.
The month of March was full of surprises. From International Women’s Day (March 8) to the festival of colours (Holi) to the fear of COVID-19 pandemic to the announcement of countrywide lockdown. The month has been a real example of ups and downs in life. However, until the lockdown was announced, the first 21 days of the month were business as usual for the ad industry.
As far as ads go, the month was dominated by smartphone companies, campaigns around Women’s Day, and some focused on the festival of colours. Surprisingly, no ads from the automobile industry featured in the Top 10. It might be because of COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy.
Note:
· Only advertisements launched on YouTube in March are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on April 5, 2020.
1. OPPO Reno3 Pro | Clear In Every Shot
The 30-second ad features Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and a model exhibiting the major features of the OPPO Reno3 Pro smartphone. It showcases how the phone is capable of taking bright clear pictures both in broad daylight, and when it’s dark at night. OPPO claims it to be the world’s first 44MP #DualPunchHole camera, with ultra-night mode for better picture clarity.
2. OPPO - Inspired By Vibrant India
Again from OPPO, but this time based on Holi, and showcasing vibrant India. This 120-second-long ad features two lead protagonists playing the festival of colours on the streets of India. Exhibiting the famous 'Lathmar Holi' of North India, the ad positions OPPO and its vibrant colours as a smartphone for every occasion.
3. Salman's Chase for realme 6 & realme 6 Pro
Any ad featuring Bollywood megastar Salman Khan will surely be big, when it comes to views and engagements. It seems like he is the real ace of this race, with the crazy fan following and face value. realme India has conceptualised this thrilling ad with a female model trying to run away with the latest launch, realme 6 and realme 6 Pro. The powerful camera features in this action-packed ad.
4. Indian Oil Holi 2020 - #RangAnekPehchaanEk
Indian Oil Corporation Limited has hit the right chords with this melodious 60-second-long ad. It is a show of diversity, where people, irrespective of their caste, colour and religion, come together and bask in the happiness of unity in one country. The ad truly displays the spirit of India through Indian Oil Corporation, with the tagline #RangAnekPehchaanEk.
5. iPhone 11 - Night mode - Apple
iPhone 11 needs no introduction, but in this era of advanced camera phones with loaded features, it takes something unique to get noticed in the crowd. With 'We only come out at night' playing in the background, the ad is a comparison of various pictures with the night mode off, and the magic that the iPhone 11 camera can do with its night mode on. While other smartphone companies showcase multiple features of camera phones, Apple does it one feature at a time.
6. Set the question mark straight! | Behen Kuch Bhi Pehen | Women’s Day 2020 Anthem
Keeping the Women's Day celebration in mind, Max Fashions launched its 2020 Anthem, telling women to wear whatever they like. #BehenKuchBhiPehen is aimed at women who’re conscious of their dressing and go out of their way to make sure nobody stares at them, or comments on their choice of clothing. The message is aimed at empowering women to be the master of their own choices, and be comfortable in clothing of their interest, despite how society reacts to it. The ad shows models in vibrant and cool clothes, which are part of the brand’s collection for the modern Indian women.
7. Tap to pay with Visa. Tap for Life | PV Sindhu
The celebrated badminton champion PV Sindhu features in this Visa India ad, in which people come forward to pay her bills. It shows three scenarios, starting from a grocery mart to a petrol pump and then finally a hotel. Sindhu is seen trying to pay her bills at the counter, but the nation shows its gratitude for her service by paying for her through the tap and pay feature of Visa Cards. The tagline 'You tap for India and we tap for you' clearly resonates with the brand offering, the new feature, and face, i.e., Sindhu. Overall, it’s a well-planned campaign from Visa.
8. KIT KAT Dessert Delight #DessertBreak #KitKat
Who doesn’t like the wafer-filled chocolaty KitKat? The chocolate has been around for years, and it is still loved by everyone, irrespective of age and geography. The ad positions the chocolate-coated wafer as a #DessertDelight. The tagline remains the same, ‘Have a Break Have a Kit Kat’.
9. OnePlus is going all in 5G
OnePlus India is 5G-ready, and as per this ad, 5G devices from the premium smartphone maker will hit the Indian market soon. The video explains the difference in speed between a 4G and 5G-enabled device. OnePlus has always positioned its devices with speed, and this ad goes well with the brand's global image.
10. Lakmé Absolute Perfect Radiance Facial Kit – Hindi
This Lakme India ad features the talented Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The message of looking perfectly radiant from all angles is beautifully showcased in this ad featuring ‘Bebo’, who looks simply gorgeous.