Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in March 2021

Airtel Safe Pay - 'The safest way to pay' grabbed the top spot, followed by 'Flaunt Your Nights' by OPPO F19 Pro Series and New Ford EcoSport SE - 'Same Same but Different'.
Note:
· Only advertisements published on YouTube in March 2021 are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on April 5.
Here are the top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube last month (March 2021).
1. Airtel Safe Pay - The safest way to pay
The 20-second ad by Airtel is not just engaging, but highly informative too. It features a a young girl trying to con a senior citizen and steal money through an online payment. The ad starts with the girl taking personal details from him and waiting for a money transaction. This transfer of money asks for further confirmation from the sender, which he declines. Thus, the payment stops, thereby interrupting the cyber theft intended by the girl. Airtel puts across a strong message related to the increasing cyber crime in its quest to encourage digital payments.
2. OPPO F19 Pro Series | Flaunt Your Nights | Varun Dhawan
The ad, starring Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, shows the unique features of the OPPO F19 Pro series. It has an amazing night vision, AI highlight portrait video making lens that uplifts any type of low lighting. The video shows Dhawan on a night out with his friends. They are all exploring the nightlife in their car. Dhawan then flaunts his OPPO smartphone’s best features.
3. New Ford EcoSport SE - Same Same but Different
Ford India’s funny, entertaining and well-planned ad features two identical twin brothers. They narrate their story till two identical Ford cars are brought in. The story focuses on the twins. They were treated the same way, right from their birthday celebrations to shopping experiences, sporting events to basic daily activities. People called them ditto, “do jism ek jaan”, “do dukaan same samaan”, etc., which affected them at times till they purchased the Ford EcoSport and Ford EcoSport SE. Both the cars have the same features, advanced technology, safety, but have different outer designs and style. The minute-long video is highly engaging.
4. Mobile Recharge is rewarding on Paytm!
The video features a bus journey, where the driver and conductor are listening to songs on the smartphone, till its data gets exhausted. The driver tells the conductor, who’s on the phone, that he must take care of not putting a ’break’ to the music list or else he may halt the bus by applying brakes, indicating his fondness for music while driving at night. The conductor immediately completes a data pack recharge through Paytm and receives a cashback as well.
5. LIC's New Jeevan Anand
The brand has a fun and entertaining way of explaining the importance of life insurance policies to its audiences. The ad shows four friends at a cafeteria, who are chit-chatting. One of them announces the arrival of his new bike. Another friend says that she will now ride with him to their workplace. The third friend then jokes about having life insurance ready for mishaps and accidents. LIC’s Jeevan Anand policy is all set to serve the same purpose for its customers.
6. OPPO Band Style | Activate Your Health
OPPO India has launched its smart health band with fully loaded features. The ad is a simple representation of the smart band. It has all the amazing features to track the overall health of the user. Apart from the accurate tracking, it also notifies users about their sleep cycles, monitors oxygen levels, keeps record of 12 types of sports activities, etc.
7. All-new Oreo Double Stuf | Now in India!
The 10-second short clip announces the arrival of double crème-stuffed Oreo biscuit that is already quite popular in the Indian market. The ad is crisp, to the point and informative.
8. Hello Charlie - Official Trailer | Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi
The film trailer of ’Hello Charlie’, starring Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain has already gathered over a millions views. This sneak peek lets audiences know about the storyline. It is about a fraudster’s escape, after looting banks in Mumbai, and a guy named Charlie who wants to do great things, but is unsuccessful in every mission. While the fraudster plans to escape in a gorilla costume, Charlie is the one who has to take the gorilla to its destination. There is fun and adventure when both begin their journey. The movie also features the great actor Rajpal Yadav.
9. realme 8 series | Capture Infinity
The Salman Khan-featured realme series 8 smartphone ads have received much views and engagement. This ad shows Khan holding various phone models on the streets of a city at night and showing off the best features to the people around him. Right from amazing night vision-enabled camera lenses to more pixels for picture clarity and cinematic portrait quality, along with a super slim and light design, the realme phone will give you the best results and experiences.
10. Toofaan - Official Teaser 2021 | Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal | Amazon Prime Video
The Farhan Akhtar-starrer is about a boxer’s struggle. It has some really intense scenes that will definitely impress the audiences. The official teaser by Amazon Prime is mind-blowing. The storyline revolves around the boxer and his career, along with his lady-love and coach, who inspire, motivate and help him train against the best boxers in the world. The movie will be released on May 21, 2021.