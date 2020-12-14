Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in November 2020

Realme India touched hearts with this beautiful ad representing the Indian festivals, family bonds and the special connection between a mother and her kids. The ad starts with a teacher teaching calculus to one of his students and asks to finish the work by the next day that is Diwali. She is reminded of the festival and understands that her student won’t be able to attend the session the next day. Meanwhile, her phone alarm goes off, reminding her of her evening walk, and she gets ready for it as her student praises the phone that was gifted to her by her son who stays away. Her house help brings her the other gifts that are a pair of Realme Bluetooth earpods and a smartwatch by the same brand. She uses them on the walk and later is surprised by her son the next day who has installed a Realme smartTV and runs all their old pictures to make her feel nostalgic and happy. The mother and son were emotional and exchanged affectionate gestures of love them. This heart-warming short story turned ad has got millions of views and is one of the longest duration ads on the list.