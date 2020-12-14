Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in November 2020

As per the Vidooly report, OPPO's INNO Day 2020 ad bagged the top spot, followed by Vivo India's ad for VivoV20SE smartphone.
Indian advertisements are heavily influenced by their cultural trends, traditions, festivals, and current trends. Such content grabs attention because they are relatable and appear genuine to the viewers on the video sharing platform.
Just like last few months, smart phone brands, banks, automobile companies occupied the ranks on this list while travel firms, OTT brands were seen making it big with online advertising.
Here are the top ten most-watched Indian ads on YouTube last month (November).
Note:
· Only advertisements published on YouTube in November are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on December 2.
1. OPPO INNO Day 2020 | Highlight Video
The 50-seconds ad highlights the new features in OPPO smartphones that not just enhance the performance and user experience but also improves connectivity. Right from adding interchangeable or roll-able screens to the AR glass integrated smartphones, OPPO India is taking steps ahead towards a better future.
2. #vivoV20SE | Your Partner for #DelightEveryMoment
Vivo India launched the VivoV20SE smartphone with this beautiful ad that presents the way people can use it. The first frame shows four friends who are at a fair and are enjoying every bit of the time spent together with the camera phone. Later the ad also shows the battery backup, quick charging facilities, gaming features, etc. There are separate screen frames involving different case scenarios that explain the various new options on the phone.
3. #DelightEveryMoment with a #SmileWalaDiya
Once again Vivo India made it to this list with one of its longest but engaging advertisement on YouTube. The Diwali special ad features a small family where the father returns home tired and forgets to get his son a gift for the ongoing festival. As the child keeps demanding for it, the father gets annoyed and shouts back that he will get it later, which then upsets the child. His mother tries her best to handle the situation later, but eventually, it was his friends who made videos to lighten his mood and convince him to join them for Diwali. He does so and gets a gift from his father that ends the ad on a happy note and an announcement of a contest that has discounts and free gifts for buyers of the phone.
4. Coolie No. 1 - Official Trailer | Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan | David Dhawan | Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime India launched the much-awaited trailer of the movie Coolie No 1 that is a remake of the 1995 movie with the same title. It stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan besides Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery and Jhony Lever. The movie is directed by Mr David Dhawan and is expected to make great collections at the box office.
5. realme | Connect for Real Diwali
Realme India touched hearts with this beautiful ad representing the Indian festivals, family bonds and the special connection between a mother and her kids. The ad starts with a teacher teaching calculus to one of his students and asks to finish the work by the next day that is Diwali. She is reminded of the festival and understands that her student won’t be able to attend the session the next day. Meanwhile, her phone alarm goes off, reminding her of her evening walk, and she gets ready for it as her student praises the phone that was gifted to her by her son who stays away. Her house help brings her the other gifts that are a pair of Realme Bluetooth earpods and a smartwatch by the same brand. She uses them on the walk and later is surprised by her son the next day who has installed a Realme smartTV and runs all their old pictures to make her feel nostalgic and happy. The mother and son were emotional and exchanged affectionate gestures of love them. This heart-warming short story turned ad has got millions of views and is one of the longest duration ads on the list.
6. India shuru ho raha hai! Lifebuoy x RCB
Lifebuoy India collaborated with the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore to spread awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The ad features Virat Kohli, ABD and Chahal. Beautiful narratives are showed linking a cricket match with real life and personal hygiene, social distancing, use of masks etc are promoted as a social message.
7. UltraTech Cement | #BadeIraadonMeinJaanDaalDe
Ultra Tech Cement published this ad in Hindi, the second most spoken language in India. It clearly targets the Indians planning to purchase and build houses. The ad shows a man chatting with the sweet shop owner about the temporary closure of construction at a neighbour's place who happens to be at the shop at the same time. Later, in the ad, the neighbour named Mishraji explains them the importance of house and how it provides safety during uncertain pandemics. He tells them about the beginning of the construction and how he is going to build a secure and strong house to live.
8. Oreo Choux Au Craquelin | #OreoReciPic Recreation #1
The innovative ad features comedian Rohan Joshi and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra who creates the most incredible dish with Oreo, The Oreo Choux Au Craquelin. It is shown that both the celebrities have tried their ideas to create a good dish with the famous cookie and end up making a Choux. There is fun in the ad while Rohan struggles with the pronunciation of the dish and a few other similar moments. The 30-second ad is attention-grabbing and very engaging due to which Oreo India made it to the list here.
9. Hyundai | The all-new i20 | Born Magnetic | Official TVC
The ad features a man who owns the all new Hyundai i20 that is out of the world in design and style. He needs to reach a destination in under 10-minutes as the other featured woman waits for him. He manages to drive safely with the advanced technology, convenience and comfort to the car that is compared to a magnet due to its attractive properties. The ad is created with great edits and innovation to explain the features of the car neatly.
10. Vaseline Cocoa Glow Body Lotion | Hindi
The Vaseline Cocoa Glow body lotion ad is a typical winter body lotion & cream promotion that features a model in winter. She enacts the people facing usual skin issues during the season with dry, damaged and dehydrated loose skin that becomes flaky too. The lotion is said to contain cocoa butter, shea butter and Vaseline jelly that rejuvenates the skin, thereby, making it supple, soft and flawless.