Toppr takes on coaching classes, positions itself as a smart alternative that teaches ‘soching’

This question is the underlying theme of edtech company Toppr’s three 20-second ad campaign called, “Better Learning. Better Results.” The scenarios in each of the three ads show parents who’ve taken their kids out of a coaching class and instead got them a Toppr subscription because of the edtech platform’s learning methodology, especially three key sections: Live Classes, Adaptive Practice, and Ask Doubts, solely aimed at encouraging students to understand, reason and question for better learning outcomes.