TOPS launches ‘Foodies Ka Choice’ campaign with Kareena Kapoor

GD Foods, which markets a range of sauces, pickles and other food products under its brand, TOPS and is backed by AWL Agri Business has announced the launch of TOPS’ latest television commercial (TVC) as part of its new brand campaign, ‘Foodies Ka Choice’. Featuring brand’s ambassador, Kareena Kapoor, the film captures relatable foodie moments,reinforcing the brand’s appeal among modern households and younger consumers.

Built on the insight that true food lovers never compromise on taste, the campaign celebrates India’s growing community of food enthusiasts including home cooks, snackers and experimenters who prioritise authenticity, variety and rich-flavour experiences. ‘Foodies Ka Choice’ positions TOPS as the preferred companion across diverse cooking and snacking occasions, strengthening its relevance in everyday food moments.

Arvind Kumar Sharma, COO - Sauces and Condiments Business, AWL Agri Business added, “TOPS has always enjoyed a strong presence in Indian kitchens. With this campaign, we are elevating that connection emotionally, positioning it as an enabler of evolving food habits. Our diverse portfolio caters to everyday-cooking as well as indulgent snacking. Kareena Kapoor’s presence amplifies this narrative by embodying confidence, modernity and the spirit of today’s foodies.”

Commenting on the launch Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor said, “I am a complete foodie at heart! And if there’s one thing food lovers agree on, it’s that taste comes first. What I love about TOPS is that it celebrates people who truly care about taste. ‘Foodies Ka Choice’ isn’t just a campaign - it’s a reminder that when it comes to flavour, we shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best.”

As part of this new chapter, the campaign also marks the first brand initiatives since AWL Agri Business came on board as a strategic partner in G.D. Foods, the company behind TOPS.

TOPS has built a strong presence across key categories, including pickles, tomato ketchup, culinary sauces, speciality sauces and instant mixes.The TVC captures relatable foodie moments, reinforcing TOPS’ appeal among younger households that view food as comfort, creativity and self-expression.

The campaign will be amplified through a comprehensive 360-degree media strategy spanning television, cinema, digital and social media, OTT platforms, radio and digital audio, ensuring strong visibility across urban and emerging markets.