TOPS ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador

Excited about the partnership, Dr. Nitin Seth, vice – chairman, TOPS said, “The association with Kareena comes at a time when the brand is at the cusp of launching a new range of Pickles & Sauces”. Kareena Kapoor is a personification of exuberance and resoluteness, virtues that resonate well with the values exhibited by TOPS for its range of pickles and sauces. TOPS pickles have been a huge hit with the consumers, and it is the “taste that lingers” that has helped the brand to transcend boundaries & become a globally cherished brand. The brand is adding exotic variants to its already existing range, which have been curated to cater to various regional tastes and preferences of consumers. Varieties like Dela, Mushroom& Karela are a few cases in point that are sure to tickle everyone’s senses and provide the much-needed satiating effect to every meal.