Torque Pharmaceuticals honors pharmacists with new campaign on World Pharmacist's Day

The campaign's digital film is being amplified across various digital media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn
Pharmaceutical company Torque Pharmaceuticals has revealed a new ad campaign for the occasion of World Pharmacist's Day on September 25, 2023.
The film portrays the compassion and dedication demonstrated by pharmacists, showcasing their willingness to go the extra mile in caring for their customers. Aligned with the company's fundamental values of backing pharmacists, this initiative seeks to pay tribute to and celebrate pharmacists.
Pharmacists form a strong pivot in the medical ecosystem, as they help customers manage their healthcare regimen in more ways than one. From delivering medicines in the hour of need to helping customers understand when and how to have them, pharmacists are always there to help create a healthier and tension-free world.
Commenting on the digital film launch, Abhay Iqbal Singh Bedi, director, Torque Pharmaceuticals, said, “On World Pharmacist Day, we pay tribute to the compassionate unsung champions of healing. This film beautifully encapsulates the profound connection of empathy and gratitude shared between a pharmacist and a customer. Through this cinematic endeavor, we aspire to raise awareness and champion the pivotal role of pharmacists in enhancing global healthcare, aligning with this year's theme: 'Pharmacists fortifying the foundations of health systems.”
The ad film has been created and conceptualised by Torque Pharma. Post the digital film, the campaign will share examples of pharmacists empathy and going the extra mile for customers.
Through this film, Torque Pharmaceuticals celebrates every pharmacist who plays an active role in bettering people’s lives in times of sickness and placing customers’ interest above theirs.