Torque Pharmaceuticals names DENTSU CREATIVE PR as Its Public Relations Agency

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.
Torque Pharmaceuticals has appointed DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its public relations agency. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.
DENTSU CREATIVE PR will be using its extensive experience to help guide the brand’s communication strategy and oversee media relations. With a lot of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical areas, the agency is ready to use its expertise to improve the brand's visibility & market presence and create a meaningful connection with the target audience.
A.I.S Bedi, managing director, Torque Pharmaceuticals said, “We are elated to welcome DENTSU CREATIVE PR to our fold. Their strategic acumen and expertise in the pharmaceutical, health and FMCG space promise to substantially enhance our market positioning.”
Mandeep Singh, executive director, Torque Pharmaceuticals added, “We are looking forward to working on innovative and ingenious concepts that will amplify our engagement with stakeholders, effectively conveying our mission to improve the quality of life, in conjunction with our PR agency.”
Sanjeev Anand, president, DENTSU CREATIVE PR commented, “At DENTSU CREATIVE, we are driven by our strong commitment to infuse supreme creativity and innovation into every aspect of our partnerships. This synergy fuels our ambition to formulate strategies that not only achieve immediate objectives but also cultivate lasting connections. As we embark on this exciting chapter alongside Torque Pharmaceuticals, we are poised to set a new standard of collaboration that stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and the pursuit of shared success.”