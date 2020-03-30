Total global ad spend declined slightly by mid-March: PubMatic report

The report by the digital technology company summarises the impact of COVID-19 on global ad spend. The impact varied greatly based on the advertiser category.
As the Coronavirus pandemic disrupts every aspect of our daily lives, the PubMatic team has been monitoring its impact on global digital ad spend.
The total global ad spend declined slightly by mid-March, as many of the world’s largest economies reacted to the COVID-19 threat. According to the PubMatic report, the impact varied greatly based on advertiser category. Travel, Sports and Science categories experienced the steepest ad spend declines, while News, Hobbies and Interests, and Technology & Computing saw distinct increases.
In the coming weeks, PubMatic will continue to watch ad spend trends across all industries and update these numbers accordingly.