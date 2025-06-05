Travel ad spend jumps 28% in 2024, digital takes 78% share: Report

Excellent Publicity, an ad-tech and media strategy agencies, has released its latest report on the Travel & Tourism advertising landscape, capturing the shifting trends and consumption patterns seen across media platforms during 2024. Drawing insights from over 30,000 campaigns executed by the agency, alongside additional data points from TAM Media Research., the study presents a deep dive into how travel brands are reaching out to today’s experience-hungry consumers.

According to the report, the Travel & Tourism sector witnessed a 28% increase in total ad expenditure in 2024, fueled by strong domestic travel demand, revenge tourism, and global destinations opening up. With Indian travellers becoming more spontaneous and digitally savvy, marketers leaned into hyper-personalised campaigns, real-time content, and visual storytelling to influence decision-making.

Digital advertising commanded 78% of total travel ad budgets. YouTube and Instagram led the charge, together accounting for more than 62% of digital spends. Meta platforms (Facebook & Instagram) also saw a sharp rise in carousel and video ad formats, while Google Display & Search Ads proved effective for performance-driven objectives like bookings and inquiries.

The rise of short-form video content, particularly Reels and YouTube Shorts, played a pivotal role in campaign visibility, with influencer-led content seeing a 45% YoY growth. Micro and mid-tier creators focused on "hidden gems", "weekend getaways", and "travel hacks" saw the highest conversion rates.

35% of the total digital ad impressions came from Tier-II and Tier-III markets, a notable shift from previous years where metros dominated. Brands like Goibibo, Yatra, and RedBus have capitalised on this segment with vernacular content, festival-centric campaigns, and cashback-driven offers.

While digital led the overall media mix, television still accounted for 12% of the total ad spend, especially through prime-time integrations and travel-themed infotainment. Brands targeting families and older travellers continued to use TV as a trust-building medium, particularly on regional news and entertainment channels.

Print media held a 3% share, with brands leveraging it for city-specific promotions, seasonal travel guides, and destination advertorials. OOH (6%) was strategically deployed around airports, metro cities, and high-footfall tourist hubs. Notably, Radio was tactically used in specific cities, contributing to 1% of the media mix, especially around long weekends and festive travel periods.

Ad activity in the travel sector peaked between April to June, coinciding with summer vacations and school holidays, a key travel period for Indian families. Another spike was noted during October to December, driven by festive breaks and destination weddings. Adventure, wellness, and religious tourism saw increased traction in these periods, with targeted campaigns around Rishikesh, Ladakh, Udaipur, and Bali performing strongly.

Among the top advertisers in the sector were MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Club Mahindra, Agoda, Air India, and Thomas Cook, together accounting for over 33% of the total digital travel advertising budget. Campaigns ranged from loyalty program launches and festive discounts to influencer-hosted destination series and AR-powered itinerary planning tools.

A strong trend observed was the shift towards ‘experiential travel’ themes campaigns that highlighted unique stays, immersive cultural experiences, and offbeat destinations. Emotional storytelling and nostalgia marketing also found resonance, with brands leaning on “first trip after pandemic” narratives and “make memories, not plans” taglines.

Travel brands are increasingly adopting AR/VR-based destination previews, voice-assisted planning, and AI-driven pricing and itinerary tools to enhance customer experience. With a rising focus on sustainability, campaigns now highlight eco-friendly travel. As preferences shift, brands must use integrated, cross-platform strategies that balance emotional storytelling with measurable ROI.

Vaishal Dalal, co-founder and director of Excellent Publicity, said, "The travel and tourism industry's evolving media mix reflects a strategic blend of traditional and digital platforms. While television and print remain key to building aspirational value and reaching broader audiences, the growing adoption of digital tools highlights the sector's shift toward personalized and real-time engagement. We anticipate continued innovation in immersive formats and performance-driven storytelling to inspire and convert today’s experience-hungry travelers."