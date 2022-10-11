Travel Triangle founder, Sankalp Agarwal, joins BrightCHAMPS as Head of US Division

Elaborating on his appointment, the company’s vision, and his own place in it, Agarwal said, “All of us at BrightCHAMPS truly believe that global success in edtech will depend on who is able to ensure consistently superior learning outcomes for students. The US is already witnessing growing demand for online courses as an add-on to classroom teaching due to the use of newer and immersive technologies. Combined with an increasing body of research on how technological interventions is helping kids achieve superior learning outcomes, it is clear to us that success in this crucial market hinges on creating a superior product, since parents in the US already understand the importance of learning beyond academics and that they want their kids to learn life skills that will help them grow into solution-oriented leaders of tomorrow. And a superior product is what all of us here are committed to building.”