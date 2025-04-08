Travis Head turns ‘Hyderabaddie’ in Uber Moto’s new ad campaign

Uber India has launched a new campaign for its bike taxi service, Uber Moto, featuring Australian cricketer Travis Head. In the ad, Head plays a fictional anti-hero character to promote the service.

FCB India and Uber have launched a new campaign for Uber Moto featuring Australian cricketer Travis Head as the 'Hyderabaddie'. Set in Hyderabad, the campaign uses Head’s on-field persona to portray light-hearted rivalry with other city teams. It targets young audiences and is produced in a social media-first format.

The campaign begins with a musical teaser introducing Travis Head in his new role. It is followed by a series of short films showing Head and his group playing pranks on rival teams and leaving the scene using Uber Moto. The films highlight the service’s speed, accessibility, and convenience.

Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India said,"Uber is committed to be a ride for every Indian. We know that motorbikes are the preferred mode of transport in India, especially for younger consumers. Uber Moto is a perfect solution for our time-crunched consumers. We promise to offer a quick Uber Moto ride within 3 minutes. The campaign is designed to bring this value proposition to life in a very bold, never seen before avatar, leaning into the cricketing season with a cultural symbol who is looked upon with awe by many Indians,Travis Head. What better than a quick Uber Moto rider to escape from the ‘crime scene; of bold pranks he & his bunch of ‘Hyderabaddies’ play on other city teams.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer, FCB India, added, "Travis Head has a ‘special’ relationship with Indians. And we wanted to ride on the cultural fuel around his persona to drive a disruptive campaign for Uber Moto. We cast him as the Hyderabaddie and the campaign shows how he gets away with wreaking havoc, or playing pranks thanks to Uber Moto. This could have been yet another cricket campaign around the IPL starring yet another cricketer, but it’s not. It’s audacious and very relevant to the kind of relationships our consumers have with culture/cricket."

CREDITS

Agency: FCB India

Brand: Uber India

Group CEO, FCB Group India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Executive Officer: Ashima Mehra

Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi

National Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty

Creative Team: Sharik Hassan, Abhinandan Dey, Deeksha Bhatt, Marlyn Pereira, Bhagyashree Kotwal, Shubham Bisht, Aastha Gandhi

Brand Management: Priyanka Magan, Preksha Shinde, Tanya Sahni, Sahil Nagpal

Strategy Team: Mallika Yamdani, Shreya K

Uber Brand Team: Andy Morley, Adam Ledbury, Ameya Velankar, Tanya Malhotra

Production House - 456 Studios

Director of Production & Head of 456 Studios - Aanandita Banerjee

Director: Lendrick Kumar

Executive Producer - Vaishakhi Traynor

Sr. Producer : Zeeshan Kazi

Director’s Producer: Rudra Mawani

Cinematography: Nagaraj Rathinam

Production Design: Vatsal Dhamani

Music: Kalmi