Travis Head turns ‘Hyderabaddie’ in Uber Moto’s new ad campaign

FCB India and Uber have launched a new campaign for Uber Moto featuring Australian cricketer Travis Head as the 'Hyderabaddie'. Set in Hyderabad, the campaign uses Head’s on-field persona to portray light-hearted rivalry with other city teams. It targets young audiences and is produced in a social media-first format.
The campaign begins with a musical teaser introducing Travis Head in his new role. It is followed by a series of short films showing Head and his group playing pranks on rival teams and leaving the scene using Uber Moto. The films highlight the service’s speed, accessibility, and convenience.
Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India said,"Uber is committed to be a ride for every Indian. We know that motorbikes are the preferred mode of transport in India, especially for younger consumers. Uber Moto is a perfect solution for our time-crunched consumers. We promise to offer a quick Uber Moto ride within 3 minutes. The campaign is designed to bring this value proposition to life in a very bold, never seen before avatar, leaning into the cricketing season with a cultural symbol who is looked upon with awe by many Indians,Travis Head. What better than a quick Uber Moto rider to escape from the ‘crime scene; of bold pranks he & his bunch of ‘Hyderabaddies’ play on other city teams.”
Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer, FCB India, added, "Travis Head has a ‘special’ relationship with Indians. And we wanted to ride on the cultural fuel around his persona to drive a disruptive campaign for Uber Moto. We cast him as the Hyderabaddie and the campaign shows how he gets away with wreaking havoc, or playing pranks thanks to Uber Moto. This could have been yet another cricket campaign around the IPL starring yet another cricketer, but it’s not. It’s audacious and very relevant to the kind of relationships our consumers have with culture/cricket."
CREDITS
Agency: FCB India
Brand: Uber India
Group CEO, FCB Group India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha
Chief Executive Officer: Ashima Mehra
Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi
National Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty
Creative Team: Sharik Hassan, Abhinandan Dey, Deeksha Bhatt, Marlyn Pereira, Bhagyashree Kotwal, Shubham Bisht, Aastha Gandhi
Brand Management: Priyanka Magan, Preksha Shinde, Tanya Sahni, Sahil Nagpal
Strategy Team: Mallika Yamdani, Shreya K
Uber Brand Team: Andy Morley, Adam Ledbury, Ameya Velankar, Tanya Malhotra
Production House - 456 Studios
Director of Production & Head of 456 Studios - Aanandita Banerjee
Director: Lendrick Kumar
Executive Producer - Vaishakhi Traynor
Sr. Producer : Zeeshan Kazi
Director’s Producer: Rudra Mawani
Cinematography: Nagaraj Rathinam
Production Design: Vatsal Dhamani
Music: Kalmi