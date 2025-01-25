Traya brings back Baba Sehgal for a rap song on hair loss

Indian health-tech brand Traya has announced its latest collaboration with India’s OG rap artist Baba Sehgal. This collaboration tackles hair loss head-on. The video, mixed with Baba Sehgal's signature humour and witty lyrics, addresses the emotional challenges faced by men experiencing hair loss, and encourages them to take action before it is too late.

In India, a staggering 50% of men facing hair loss are alarmingly young, below the age of 25, and a concerning 62% feel their confidence deeply impacted due to hair loss. This anxiety is further aggravated by the fact that 30% of Indian males with hair loss admit to avoiding social events due to embarrassment. Recognising this critical need, Traya has partnered with iconic rapper Baba Sehgal to recognise the early signs and take action, so that one doesn't have to take extreme measures like living with bald patches or hair transplant.

The rap video candidly guides listeners through the typical emotional rollercoaster of hair loss, from the initial stages of denial and stress to eventual acceptance. It addresses common pain points like loss of confidence, feelings of isolation and the relentless pressure to unrealistic beauty standards, all delivered in Baba Sehgal's signature catchy rap style. In the video, Baba Sehgal encourages viewers to consider Traya, emphasizing that with the right routine, diet, and sleep, a comeback story can begin with Traya's expert guidance. He playfully acknowledges his own hair loss journey, reminding viewers, 'I might have lost the hair game, but you don't have to!'

"Hair loss can be a difficult subject for men to talk about, and hence we decided to partner with Baba Sehgal, who has lived the challenge himself. Collaborating with him was primarily to tide on his trademark humor and witty lyrics can ease the tension on the subject while delivering the point that, if one takes action in time, the problem is reversible’’ says Saloni Anand, co-founder of Traya.

"The rap has been crafted to educate consumers and drive a strong point in an entertaining manner. We want to emphasize that hair loss is a common experience, and there's no need to feel embarrassed about it. At Traya, we offer a comprehensive solution and understand that consistency is the key. Our hair coaches provide unwavering support throughout the journey, ensuring individuals feel empowered to take control of their hair health. We hope consumers connect with our messaging and we hope to be their partners in their hair loss revival journey," she adds.

The video has been released across digital platforms with a primary focus on YouTube, followed by social media platforms such as Instagram.