Traya provides #HopeForHair with its first-ever TVC featuring Raj Kumar Rao

Speaking on the new campaign, Saloni Anand, co-founder, Traya said, “Currently, the market for hair fall products is saturated yet there is no sure-shot solution that customers are confident of, that works. A lot of our customers come to us after trying every product in the market and every home remedy they could find. They consider hair regrowth hopeless. Through this campaign, we want to give hope to more such people who are fighting hair fall. Setting our ad in the context of a marriage proposal, we remind them that all they need to worry about is compatibility and happiness, while Traya’s doctor-backed treatments will take care of their hair. The TVC is just the first part of the campaign, this will be supported by a lot of digital initiatives, channel tie-ups, partnerships and collaborations. We hope this bold move will help boost the confidence of millions of individuals facing hair fall issues.”