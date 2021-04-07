Trell brings in Flying Cursor Interactive for social media and digital content mandate

Speaking about partnering Flying Cursor Interactive, Parul Menghani, vice president and head of content, Trell, said, “We are excited to partner with Flying Cursor who have a deep understanding of the content commerce space and a wonderful grasp of what makes the Indian youth tick. We were looking to further scale and accelerate our social media and digital content mandate. Having created a distinct positioning for ourselves in a very short period of time, it was very important for us to partner with like-minded individuals who understood Trell's long term vision. We are looking forward to a mutually fruitful association with Flying Cursor Interactive.”