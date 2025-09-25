Tribes and Medulla launch Capsule: A healthcare experiential agency

Tribes Communications, a marketing communications agency, and Medulla Communications, a healthcare-specialist agency, have joined forces to launch Capsule: The Rxperience Agency.

Advertisment

Capsule is India’s first dedicated healthcare experiential agency, created to deliver compliant, meaningful, and impactful events and activations.

Healthcare engagement in India has long struggled with generic formats that risk compliance, dilute storytelling, and reduce impact. Capsule aims to address this gap by combining Tribes’ scale and executional excellence with Medulla’s scientific depth and healthcare expertise.

Encapsulating the best of both worlds

Experiential Scale: Tribes is one of India’s largest and most awarded integrated marketing communications agencies. It brings the power of the country’s largest out-of-home and experiential network with over US$100 million in capitalized billing, 600+ awards, 450+ active clients, and a nationwide presence with 17 offices, delivering immersive formats with unmatched reach and scale.

Scientific Credibility: Medulla’s robust medical and scientific expertise, backed by doctors, pharmacists, and award-winning healthcare communication, ensures accuracy, compliance, and credibility.

Award-winning Creativity: Collectively recognized at Cannes Lions, Clios, LIA, OneShow, and more, the partnership demonstrates that compliance and creativity can thrive together.

Seamless Delivery: Capsule offers curated events and activations with compliance-first precision and memorable storytelling.

Global and Local Reach: With an extensive India and Asia footprint combined with international partnerships, the joint venture is well-positioned to connect brands with audiences everywhere.

Technology and Innovation: Capsule leverages Tribes’ advanced digital out-of-home and experiential capabilities alongside Medulla’s proprietary technology platforms, enabling measurable, immersive, and high-impact healthcare engagements.

From pharma product launches and patient awareness campaigns to medical conferences, behavior-change activations, and exhibitions, Capsule is designed to create healthcare campaigns that balance scientific accuracy with creativity and scale.

Speaking on the launch, Gour Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Tribes Communications, shared, “Healthcare engagement needs to evolve beyond traditional formats. With Capsule: The Rxperience Agency, we are not just creating events, we are shaping a new paradigm where science, creativity, and scale converge. Our vision is to set a global benchmark for healthcare communications: one that is compliant, immersive, and transformative. This is about raising the bar for the entire industry and reimagining how healthcare connects with the world.”

Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director, Medulla Communications, added “As a specialist pharma and healthcare agency, we understand the industry’s struggle with creating compliant yet impactful events, activations and experiences, especially with healthcare professionals or patients, and are so glad to join forces with Tribes like two halves of a capsule to create not just unique experiences but what we like to call Rxperiences.”