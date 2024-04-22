Trident Group and Josh Talks launch a new campaign titled 'Karamyogi Ki Udaan'

Commenting on the conceptualisation of the campaign, Varun Khera, head of partnerships at Josh Talks said, "At Josh Talks, we strongly believe and have witnessed first-hand in the power of stories creating a ripple effect of positive change. Our collaboration with Trident Group is an opportunity to spotlight the incredible stories of their 'karamyogis' and elevate them as role models who are, further, going to inspire others to lead change in their own communities."