Triton Digital unveils Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study For India

Results from Triton Digital & VTION study further demonstrate growth of Podcast listening and effectiveness of Podcast Advertising in India.
Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, today released the results of their Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study commissioned with VTION Digital Analytics, a leading digital consumer behavior intelligence platform. VTION provides Android smartphone based real time behavioural data from a representative panel of consumers, using patented technology. The survey results highlight strong growth of podcast listening in India and the effectiveness of podcast advertising to drive brand and product recall.
According to the study, on average audio content consumers in India listen to podcasts three to four times per week. In metro cities this rate is even greater, with 70% of respondents listening to podcasts weekly and 30% listening daily.
“As a rapidly growing medium in India, podcasts continue to gain significant attention in the Indian market,” said Aditya Summanwar, Director of Market Development, Triton Digital. “Our study further demonstrates a high brand recall in the region and willingness to receive additional advertisements, setting the medium up for a long future of success.”
Additional key findings include:
Podcast Listeners are Willing to Listen to Ads. In fact, of the respondents who have reported ever hearing a podcast ad, 42% had no issues with hearing ads in the middle of podcasts that are free.
Advertisements Often Lead to Purchases. Eighty percent of listeners who have heard of a product are interested in learning more about it, with 29% claiming to have bought the product they heard advertised.
Podcast Ads Grab Attention. Forty percent of listeners state that ads in between podcasts ‘always’ or ‘often’ capture their attention, with 40% of these listeners saying they trust these advertisements.
“We are grateful to be commissioned by Triton Digital to study the state of podcast listening in India and measure the effectiveness of podcast advertising in the region,” said Manoj Dawane, Chief Executive Officer, VTION Digital Analytics. “Podcasts are clearly becoming a popular medium in India. It is great to see listeners respond positively to podcast advertisements as well.”
The report surveyed 354 VTION panelists who defined themselves as podcast listeners between August 1 and August 7, 2022. Triton Digital will be sharing these results at Radiodays Asia, September 6 and 7 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.