Triton wins the creative mandate for Madhur Sugar

Madhur Sugar, the undisputed leading sugar brand in the country, awards its creative duties to Triton Communications Pvt. Ltd. Triton, known for launching mega brands like Moov, Set Wet, Yes Bank, Fortune range of oils, Kingfisher Storm and many more. The agency will now work with Madhur Sugar to penetrate a category which is almost entirely unorganized.
Madhur Sugar, from Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is known for producing pure and hygienic sugar which is untouched by hand and is made from a sulphur-free process. Fast gaining popularity for its white large crystals and indubitable quality, Madhur Sugar is aiming to change purchase habits of consumers who are predominantly not aware of the harm that loose sugar can cause.
Commenting on winning the business, Virendra Saini, Executive Director, Triton Communication says, “Winning this business is a very momentous thing for us as an agency. Sugar is a very low involvement product and consumers are generally unaware about the ill effects of consuming loose sugar. In such a scenario it is quite a challenge for a brand to penetrate the market, change habits and become a household name. Our key challenge will be to convert more and more households to move from loose sugar to Madhur Sugar. All our past experience in converting commodities like oil, atta, besan etc. to brands will be useful in meeting this challenge and we are quite looking forward to it.”
Jyotsna Parikh, Creative Head - Mumbai, Triton Communications adds, “It’s indeed a big win for us. We went into the pitch with some really compelling work on changing the current mindset of the consumer who is very discerning when it comes to other categories, but somehow has not paid enough attention to sugar. And the reward was really sweet. We’re looking forward to partnering with Madhur Sugar and making it the No.1 household name in sugar.”
Falgun Bhatt, Head, Marketing at Shree Renuka Sugars , Mumbai adds, “Brand Madhur is in a really sweet spot now. While it has been the undisputed no.1 sugar brand, it has further increased the lead with an over 27% growth y-o-y. With Triton Communications, the builder of many iconic brands, coming on board as a brand partner, all the blocks are falling in place for a disruptive and transformative growth. We are very excited and looking forward to a great journey ahead.”