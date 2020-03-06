Triton wins the creative mandate for Madhur Sugar

Commenting on winning the business, Virendra Saini, Executive Director, Triton Communication says, “Winning this business is a very momentous thing for us as an agency. Sugar is a very low involvement product and consumers are generally unaware about the ill effects of consuming loose sugar. In such a scenario it is quite a challenge for a brand to penetrate the market, change habits and become a household name. Our key challenge will be to convert more and more households to move from loose sugar to Madhur Sugar. All our past experience in converting commodities like oil, atta, besan etc. to brands will be useful in meeting this challenge and we are quite looking forward to it.”