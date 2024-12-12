Trivandrum launches ACT for collaboration among media professionals

The advertising industry in Kerala's capital has launched Advertising Club Trivandrum (ACT), a platform for collaboration among advertising and media professionals. The club, formed by professionals from advertising and media, aims to promote knowledge-sharing, networking, and talent development in Trivandrum.

Advertisment

On December 2, 2024, the Club held its first general body meeting, attended by around 100 professionals from media and advertising fraternity in Trivandrum. During the meeting, the club's office bearers were elected. Laj Salam, CEO of PlainSpeak was elected as the president and Vishnu Vijay of Mathrubhumi was chosen as the secretary of the Club. Other office bearers include Manikandan R. K. (Mangalam Daily) as treasurer, B. Sunil (Kairali TV) as vice president and Thomas George (Stark Communications) as joint secretary.

Speaking to the media, the club president Laj Salam, expressed enthusiasm: "The formation of Ad Club Trivandrum is a dream realised for many of us in the industry. Our mission is to create a platform where creativity meets collaboration, enabling professionals to connect, learn, and grow together. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey.”

Adding to the sentiment, secretary Vishnu Vijay remarked: "This Club is a collective effort by passionate individuals from the industry who believe in the power of collaboration. We’re committed to organising events, workshops, and forums that will benefit the industry and its professionals.”

The managing committee includes Krishnanunni (The Hindu), Krishnakumar (Malayala Manorama), Santosh Kumar (Mathrubhumi TV), Pradeep Prabhakar (News Malayalam), Geetha G. Nair (Hues Advertis ing), Thanseer (Adworld), and Pratheesh (Club FM). An advisory board was also established, comprising senior advertising and media professionals: Koshy Abraham (Malayala Manorama), K.K. Joshy (The Hindu), R. Raghunath (Mediamate), Roy Mathew (Stark Communications) and Deepu S. (Asianet).