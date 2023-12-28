Troo Good chooses Wunderman Thompson as Advertising Agency

Speaking on the announcement, Raju Bhupathi, founder and CEO, Troo Good, said, “Troo Good has seen exponential growth since inception. We are making heavy investments in brand building and retail to further expand on that momentum and are exploring the utilization of all possible channels to highlight the benefits of millet-based snacks to consumers and make them aware of our affordable and healthy offerings. As a means of achieving this, we have assigned our advertising mandate to one of the top agencies in the country, Wunderman Thompson, after a detailed shortlisting process. We see a strategic fit and a professional alignment in this association that will help us accomplish our marketing goals."