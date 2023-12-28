Troo Good chooses Wunderman Thompson as Advertising Agency

The agency will be responsible for crafting advertising and digital communications strategies for Troo Good across various social media platforms.
Troo Good, a millet snack enterprise in India, has chosen Wunderman Thompson as its advertising agency in a multi-year collaboration. As part of this partnership Wunderman Thompson will lead advertising campaigns and promotional initiatives for Troo Good, conveying the brand's ethos to its target audience while fortifying its market standing.
Wunderman Thompson will be responsible for crafting advertising and digital communications strategies for Troo Good across various social media platforms. The agency will also orchestrate Troo Good's inaugural mass media campaign, emphasising the brand's attributes centered on taste, nutrition, and affordability.
Speaking on the announcement, Raju Bhupathi, founder and CEO, Troo Good, said, “Troo Good has seen exponential growth since inception. We are making heavy investments in brand building and retail to further expand on that momentum and are exploring the utilization of all possible channels to highlight the benefits of millet-based snacks to consumers and make them aware of our affordable and healthy offerings. As a means of achieving this, we have assigned our advertising mandate to one of the top agencies in the country, Wunderman Thompson, after a detailed shortlisting process. We see a strategic fit and a professional alignment in this association that will help us accomplish our marketing goals."
Commenting on winning Troo Good's advertising mandate, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, managing partner at Wunderman Thompson, said, “We are delighted to partner with the new exciting millet brand Troo Good. Our strategy weaves affordability and nutritional excellence into Troo Good's brand story. By amplifying the brand's unique selling proposition, we are poised to deliver a compelling narrative that not only captures attention but also reinforces Troo Good's market distinction.”