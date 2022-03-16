Tropicana’s latest TVC highlights the brand’s new see-through packaging

It extends the brand’s ‘Goodness Jo Dikhti Hai’ positioning to reiterate the revamped transparent PET packaging.
PepsiCo’s juice brand Tropicana has launched its summer campaign with a new TVC. It extends the brand’s ‘Goodness Jo Dikhti Hai’ positioning to reiterate the revamped see-through PET packaging.
The ad film also aims to engage with the youth in their context, showcasing how unpleasant situations can be turned around by tapping into one’s inner goodness.
The film opens with the protagonist and his friend standing on the roadside, when a speeding car passes by and scares them. One of the guys retorts in anger. Soon, the speeding car stops, and a muscular guy steps out of the car. The anger quickly turns into fear as soon as the friend sees the tall muscular guy heading straight towards him, while the protagonist looks calm as ever.
Asking if his friend can see Tropicana’s ‘Andar Ki Goodness’ through the see-through bottle, the protagonist puzzles the muscular guy with funny martial arts poses, ultimately putting the Tropicana bottle to his mouth and calming him down. The muscular guy apologises and makes up as he hugs the friend. The film ends as the protagonist shows Tropicana as ‘Goodness Jo Dikhti Hai’.
Talking about the campaign, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India, said, “Tropicana is one of the leading players in the Indian juice drinks market, and we are all set to unlock additional growth, not only for the brand, but also the category this summer. We are very excited to launch the new brand campaign for Tropicana that celebrates ‘inner goodness’. We are confident the new positioning with this campaign will help Tropicana strengthen connections with the consumers and continue to build brand loyalty.”
Sumati Singh, executive creative director and VP, said, “Tropicana’s transparent bottle led us to envision the idea of ‘goodness jo dikhti hai’. We are all different people with different personalities but at the core we all have goodness inside us and when the Goodness of Tropicana goes in, our goodness comes out. This thought comes alive in our commercial, where Tropicana plays the catalyst to bring out the andar ki goodness to the forefront.”
Tropicana’s PET bottle is available in 200 ml, 500 ml and one-litre variants in all flavours across modern and traditional retail outlets, as well as leading e-commerce platforms. The TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor and social media, with a 360-degree campaign.