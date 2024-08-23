Troye Sivan takes center stage in Gap's Fall 'Get Loose' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gap debuts its Fall 2024 campaign, featuring dancers and artists showcasing the brand's fall denim collection as a canvas for creativity. The campaign champions originality through fashion, music, and dance.
The campaign, titled “Get loose,” stars GRAMMY-nominated global pop star Troye Sivan and the dance group CDK Company, with direction and choreography by Sergio Reis. Set to Thundercat’s viral hit “Funny Thing,” the film, shot by Dan Martensen, reunites Sivan and Reis and features original choreography showcasing dancers in baggy and loose-fit denim, inspiring free movement and personal style.
"This fall, we are celebrating Gap's 55-year heritage in denim with a collection of loose styles that allow for self-expression," said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO, of Gap. "Our new campaign featuring Troye Sivan perfectly captures the spirit of this moment with an attitude that showcases the movement of our denim and delivers fashion as entertainment."
Gap's fall denim collection emphasizes self-expression and versatility, featuring a cast of performers who showcase the range of styles available. Troye Sivan models the Men’s Baggy Jean in a rigid dark wash, paired with a white Supima® Relaxed Tee, and later dons the ‘90s Loose Cargo Jean in brown, styled with a Heavyweight Zip Hoodie and Corduroy Jacket. The collection includes key styles such as women’s Baggy, Extra Baggy, and Horseshoe Jeans, along with Men’s ’90s Loose Jeans, Baggy Jeans, and Denim Cargos. These pieces are complemented by classic tees, shirting, and utility items, highlighting the collection's diverse fits and seasonal washes.
"Being part of the Gap campaign and wearing their denim feels like a perfect fit. Dance has become a staple in my life, giving me confidence and a sense of timeless cool," said Troye Sivan. "I'm honored to be part of something that embodies such effortless style and self-expression."
Gap's Fall 2024 campaign launches across digital and print media, out-of-home, video, social, and Gap brand channels today, August 21, with the fall denim collection available to shop in stores and online now. Gap will also collaborate with Troye Sivan to create an in-store playlist, which will also be available on Spotify. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to inspire and empower individuals to express their own originality.