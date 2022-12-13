TruckSloganPlease – The latest campaign By Bail Kolhu to engage people’s creative minds

Richa Khandelwal, managing director, leads brand connect, the agency behind conceptualizing this campaign, said, “Launching this campaign was a joint endeavor of our team and the brand. We have always read regular slogans behind the trucks. Nobody cares to come up with new and creative slogans which can catch the eye balls of the people on the road. #TruckSloganPlease was launched with an objective to create an engagement and bring out fun factor amongst the readers, not only on the internet but on the roads as well. The campaign was launched in the form of a contest and the winners were announced recently. The brand selected the most relevant and unique slogans that will be written on the company’s trucks to promote the brand in an innovative way.”