True Elements onboards TBWA as their creative agency

Ved Agarwal, head of marketing at True Elements said, “We are really excited to partner with TBWA and build the #StoryOfTrue together. TBWA is admired globally for their campaigns that are testimony to their disruptive and digital-first brand storytelling and creative thought process. True Elements built its first phase of growth behind a portfolio of innovative clean food and building high consumer trust. While we will continue to push the bar on those, our next phase will be focused on long term brand building and accelerating our entry into newer households – for which TBWA is our trusted ally.”