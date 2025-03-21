TrueBalance launches second phase of ‘Aapki Har Zaroorat Ka Saathi’ with Rajkummar Rao

TrueBalance, a digital lending platform, has unveiled the second phase of its ‘Aapki Har Zaroorat Ka Saathi’ campaign, featuring actor Rajkummar Rao. The campaign highlights how TrueBalance provides financial solutions for unexpected expenses.

The campaign’s first phase features Priyamani and Divya Dutta addressing financial challenges. One ad shows Priyamani helping Divya get funds for her daughter’s sports kit, while another highlights Priyamani assisting her brother with their grandfather’s knee surgery using TrueBalance’s quick loan service.

The second phase features Rajkummar Rao highlighting TrueBalance’s role in providing quick and accessible loans. The ad shows him helping a friend handle an urgent financial need, reinforcing the platform’s ease of use and reliability.

Commenting on the campaign, Ashish Aggarwal, CMO at Balancehero India, said, "We’re thrilled to expand this campaign with Rajkummar Rao, Priyamani, and Divya Dutta to reflect the essence of TrueBalance as a dependable financial partner. Whether it’s supporting family needs, managing emergencies, or achieving personal aspirations, we are committed to providing seamless and accessible credit solutions that empower financially evolving segments.”

Despite advancements in financial inclusion, many Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural regions in India remain underserved. TrueBalance bridges this gap by offering millennials, salaried professionals, and self-employed individuals instant access to personal finance solutions through its easy-to-use digital lending app.