trueBrowns launches Maati, with actor, Chitrangda Singh as the co-creator and face of the collection

trueBrowns is a homegrown, everyday wear brand and a part of G.O.A.T Brand Labs
The homegrown, everyday wear brand, trueBrowns, a part of G.O.A.T Brand Labs, launches its latest collection, Maati, in association with ace actor, Chitrangda Singh, not only helming the hat of the co-creator but, also as the face of this festive edit. With the onset of the joyous and exuberant days of festivities ahead, one cannot help but feel resolute and optimistic, and the collection is a remarkable tribute to the anticipation of the heartening days ahead.
Elated with coming on board as the co-creator and face of this collection, Chitrangda Singh, says, “trueBrowns is a brand that speaks volumes about today’s traditional yet modern woman. I have always believed in standing tall and strong because I sincerely feel that women are allowed to make their own choices and decisions. trueBrowns is just that, it resonates with my thoughts and is for the “modern-traditional” woman of today. I am glad to be associated with such a brand in so many beautiful ways!”
Maati, presents an alluring selection of 59 styles, quintessential for the upcoming festive days, integrating luxe fabrics, exclusive designs, however, not drifting away from its core design mantra – comfort. With Chitrangda preaching the same design aesthetic as that of the brand, which is, minimalism, the collection brings to the foreground, pieces which address, functional festive. Comprising of fusion wear with ethnic silhouettes and modern cuts, the brand has played with an extensive range of hues, varying across dainty pastels to festive brights.
Delighted with the latest collection and getting Chitrangda on board, Udita Bansal, founder, trueBrowns, says, “This is our first celebrity collaboration, and we could not have asked for someone better suited than Chitrangda to accompany us on this journey. It is extremely fortunate that our vision, design aesthetics and views have been so in sync and that is reflective in the collection itself. The collaboration has been very harmonious, and we hope that this association is just the first of many more to come.”
Commenting on this initiative, Shouvik Roy, chief of brand marketing, G.O.A.T Brand Labs said, "This year is the year for trueBrowns, one of our flagship fashion brands. The brand has grown manifold and has intense customer loyalty and repeats. The Chitrangada Singh collaboration will enhance the connection, distinctiveness and appeal - all of which were very clearly articulated right at the foundation of the brand. G.O.A.T Brand Labs is firmly committed to the growth of the D2C stars of India - trueBrowns being one of the very first stars."
The brand which has always aimed to celebrate the motto of modern femininity and the idea of a self-sufficient woman has repeatedly brought to the forefront easy to don and style outfits, along with a wide size range of 2XS to 6XL with free of cost customization available. This festive season, revamp your wardrobe with easy to wear, stylish looks, that are fun, quirky and comfortable whilst maintaining the chic factor high!