Truecaller awards creative duties to Thinkstr

The company has chosen Gurgaon-based independent agency Thinkstr to work on its upcoming campaign.
Truecaller the Swedish app, founded by Nami Zarringhalam and Alan Mamedi. when they were still students, started out helping identify incoming calls from unknown numbers, spam detection and has been bringing attention to the harassment women face via calls and messages.
Truecaller has over 200 million daily active users. The company has
chosen Gurgaon-based independent agency Thinkstr to work on its upcoming campaign.
Manan Shah, Director Marketing, Truecaller said of the move, “Over the
last 4 years, the #ItsNotOk campaign has brought to the forefront the
menace of harassment of women and encouraging women to take action
against it.
This year we decided to make the campaign bigger and bring
it to the masses. We found the team at Thinkstr to be a great fit when
we first spoke to them last year and we decided to work together on
this. Satbir, Ravi and the team have come up with a very bold and hard
hitting campaign that gives our efforts, a huge uplift. We are confident
that our work will resonate with the public and we look forward to
working with them for many more such projects.'
Satbir Singh, Founder & CCO, Thinkstr added, “8 out of 10 women have
faced sexual harassment from callers and texters. Truecaller’s Against
Harassment project has been helping women avoid calls from stalkers and
harassers as well as encouraging the reporting of such behaviour to
concerned authorities. It is a powerful evolution of their core of
identifying unknown callers and spam detection. We are excited that
Truecaller has chosen Thinkstr to take this campaign against such a
deep-rooted social malaise to the next stage. Looking forward to working
with Kari and Manan in creating this into a movement.”