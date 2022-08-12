Truecaller celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with placement of Tricolour

Talking about the initiative, Pragya Misra, director of Public Affairs at Truecaller said “Truecaller was created to identify who was calling. Today, over 235 million Indians use it daily to manage their communication. We continue to keep them safe by identifying spammers, scammers and fraudsters and improving interactions between people and businesses. We are delighted to partner with the government on yet another important citizen-facing initiative and we take great pride in celebrating 75 years of freedom together by our app logo adopting the tricolour along with encouraging many more Indians to participate in the #HarGharTiranga campaign“.