Truecaller celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with placement of Tricolour

The initiative aims to bring awareness and join hands in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav encouraging wider citizen participation.
Truecaller, the global communications platform, will celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav along with the Ministry of Culture & Government of India across the app, website and social media communications. Celebrating the 75 years of Independence, Truecaller will promote the tricolour independence logo in key user frames of the app and other communication.
Truecaller is raising awareness about the multiple endeavours of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to its 235 million users. The 75 years of independence logo will be enabled so all users will see it by default when they make a phone call, open the app or use the search function. In addition, the platform will update the colour of its logo within the app and across platforms highlighting the celebrations for Independence Day.
Truecaller will promote the 75 years of Independence logo in key features of the app, enable consistent push notifications on the #HarGharTiranga activity.
Further, to encourage citizen engagement, Truecaller will send out push notifications at regular intervals on the #HarGharTiranga campaign.
Commenting on the initiative, Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture said “ Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a collective movement to celebrate and mark the important milestone of 75 years of independence. The Government of India has taken a tremendous effort in the past 75 weeks to reach out to citizens under the initiative. We appreciate the efforts of Truecaller for highlighting the importance of the initiative and extending an opportunity to their users to participate and celebrate with us.”
Talking about the initiative, Pragya Misra, director of Public Affairs at Truecaller said “Truecaller was created to identify who was calling. Today, over 235 million Indians use it daily to manage their communication. We continue to keep them safe by identifying spammers, scammers and fraudsters and improving interactions between people and businesses. We are delighted to partner with the government on yet another important citizen-facing initiative and we take great pride in celebrating 75 years of freedom together by our app logo adopting the tricolour along with encouraging many more Indians to participate in the #HarGharTiranga campaign“.