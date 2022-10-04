Truecaller chooses The Womb as its India creative partner

Kawal Shoor, Co-founder, The Womb said, “The team at Truecaller is young and restless. They are ready to take challenges head-on and are not scared to take risks or to do things which are never been done before. This makes a great culture fit with what we believe and the work we create. We are up for the challenge and are excited. Shouldering the responsibility of a young tech brand, we are geared up to face the challenges and grab the opportunities with both hands to create work that is simple yet unignorable.”