Truecaller out with first digital campaign for 'Call Reason'

In an exclusive interview with afaqs!, the brand says that each of the two films feature archetypal, Bollywood-esque drama, where the protagonist has to accept or decline a call in a life-changing situation. Both films have two endings, one where the protagonist accepts the call and the other where he declines it. Each ending comes with its own hard-hitting consequences. The catch - if only there was a Call Reason popping up in these calls, the protagonist would have made an informed decision to accept or decline.