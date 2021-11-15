Truecaller’s #JamTheScam campaign raises awareness about phone scams

The second edition of the campaign features Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever and his twins.
Festive deals often go hand in hand with phishing scams. Scammers target innocent individuals and dupe them of their hard-earned money during the festive season. As per leading spam and scam blocking service Truecaller’s internal data, phone scams around gift cards, coupons, lottery, etc., tend to increase by up to 150 per cent during festivals.
Truecaller helps its users to identify, block and report such scams. Truecaller started #JamTheScam campaign around Diwali, on November 11, 2020, with Jamie and Jessie, the twins of Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever.
Conceptualised by new media marketing agency Wirality, the second season of this campaign has collaborated with Johnny, Jamie and Jessie Lever to spoil the party of these scam callers.
Building on its core proposition of making communication safer and more efficient for its users, #JamTheScam season 2 is a unique content piece. It aims to put a stop to the incessant scam calls that lead to loss of significant amounts of money. This ruins the festive mood of people.
Commenting on the campaign, Manan Shah, director, marketing - India, Truecaller, said, “The first season of #JamTheScam was a huge success for us, in terms of building awareness among people about the different types of spam and scams they can encounter in daily life. Taking a step ahead from our learnings from the previous year and helping people stay away from such scams, we are happy to present #JamTheScam season 2 to our users. We have attempted to communicate an important message that people will understand and enjoy watching at the same time.”
Saanand Warrier, CEO of Wirality, said, “#JamTheScam is a very special property for us. It was our first big collaboration with Truecaller, something that paved the way for some great work in the future. Hence, this time around, we wanted to make the campaign special, while keeping the essence from last year still alive, and Johnny Lever and his family fit into the campaign seamlessly.”
Sourya Bhattacharjee, creative head, Wirality, added, “The word ‘purpose’ can take many shapes, from brand authenticity to improving human lives and making them better. Hence, for #JamTheScam, the conscious effort was to stay away from regular festive messages around gifts and celebrations. Truecaller’s spam blocker feature is truly effective against scam calls, so we thought of creating a vigilante group and calling up scammers, so they don't get to waste your time or money. #JamTheScam season two is a riot, as Johnny Lever takes centre stage.”