Truecaller’s new campaign banks on India’s propensity to trust

Campaign also launches Truecaller’s India-specific handles for Twitter and Instagram.
India’s is Truecaller’s biggest market. Most smartphone users use the app to see if their caller is genuine or a spam; they trust the app.
It is this very trusting nature of Indians the Swedish platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication is using in its latest campaign for the Indian audience.
The campaign aims to strengthen the brand’s connection with its Indian users and reinforce the company's commitment to make India spam free. The campaign launch is also accompanied by the launch of India-specific handles for Twitter and Instagram.
Manan Shah, Director of Marketing, Truecaller India said, "India is our home market and our community has always been like our North Star, guiding us and helping us grow rapidly by spreading a positive word of mouth for us.”
“It gives us great pride that more than 20 crore Indians trust us, which is nearly half of the number of cell phone users in India. The message of this campaign is that of trust and to reassure people using Truecaller that we will continue to keep their communications safe and efficient.”
The film has been curated by Mind Fluid, an agency partner of Truecaller. The idea came out of the long association that the brand has had with India and its people. Through a duo of films and a host of digital and outdoor creatives, the campaign follows the stories of people across generations and endearing everyday real-life instances, and how Truecaller’s solutions helps them ‘take the right call’
Harita Rao, Creative Director at Mind Fluid said: “There are many Indias in India – full of stories, full of insights. And Truecaller as a brand has been built around these stories and insights. And that is what Desh ka Truecaller is all about – little anecdotes from life. Our hearts swell with warmth and there was a constant smile on our faces while creating Desh ka Truecaller.”