TTK Prestige addresses house party hassles with their new digital film

TTK Prestige, kitchen and home solution provider, has always been at the forefront of innovation. Each of their new products has always been a step ahead to resolve the pain points of their customers. Ahead of the New Year, the brand has launched a brand-new digital film in an effort to help address the pain point millennial couples experience - the hassles of organizing house parties.
Hosting a house party has become quite popular over the years, and it can be a lot of fun as well. However, the same party can be exhausting for a host because there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of to make it successful. The new digital film reflects on these tedious norms and shows how their smartly-enabled kitchen appliances and cookware can save the day.
The film begins with a couple discussing how their previous experience of hosting a house party was tiresome and how they were stressed out by household chores, time crunch, and multitasking such as cleaning the house, preparing the food, or cleaning up after the party. Nonetheless, the couple is again ready to host the party with TTK Prestige’s products and how they finish these chores fuss-free with #HostwithPrestige. The film captures the essence of how Prestige's Induction Cooktop comes with a built-in automatic whistle counter, their Endura Mixer Grinder is an all-rounder, it can knead, chop, juice, grind and store. And not to miss their Typhoon 05 vacuum cleaner which helps in both wet and dry cleaning.
Dinesh Garg, executive vice president-sales & marketing, TTK Prestige, “As an innovation-driven brand, we strive to provide our consumers with the best quality products, services, and experiences. Now, with the growing need for efficient and convenient home & kitchen appliances, we have released this new film showcasing how our innovative products can help you host a house party effortlessly. Our goal is to make things simpler for everyone, and that is exactly what the film proposes - Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host Karna Hoga aasan.”