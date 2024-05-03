TTK Prestige celebrates 75 years of its Prestige Pressure Cooker with the launch of new TVC

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the TVC takes viewers on an emotional journey with a family as each member instinctively and coincidentally decides to prepare their grandmother's traditional and beloved Biryani recipe for her birthday. As different family members announce what they have prepared for the special day, it becomes evident that they all share the heartfelt intention of making their grandmother's day truly special with their family’s most cherished dish: 'grandmother’s special biryani'. Each one has done so using a different model of the Prestige Pressure Cooker, highlighting the significance of this kitchen staple passed down through generations. The ad showcases the enduring importance of Prestige in preserving cherished family traditions for generations to come.