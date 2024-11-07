TTK Prestige compares 'Efficia Gas Stove' to a car in new ad

TTK Prestige has launched the Efficia Gas Stove, which offers 75% thermal efficiency, improving energy savings compared to traditional stoves. The product’s TVC highlights its fuel efficiency, comparing it to vehicle mileage. The campaign promotes the Efficia Gas Stove as an eco-friendly option for consumers.

The brand has launched the Efficia Gas Stove, designed to offer superior efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. The stove aims to help consumers save on gas bills, especially as fuel prices continue to rise. Focused on fuel efficiency, the product is targeted at Indian households seeking smart solutions that combine performance, savings, and sustainability in their kitchens.

The ad film, ‘Mileage Badh Gaya Gas Stove Ka’ was conceptualised by DDB Mudra. Through this campaign, TTK Prestige aims to showcase the features of Efficia Gas Stove. The ad film features characters comparing the gas stove to a car, emphasising that it offers “mileage sabse jyada” - highest mileage of all.

Anil Gurnani, chief sales and marketing officer, TTK Prestige, adds, “We are happy to launch this innovative fuel-efficient gas stove, and we believe this one of-a-kind product will transform the market. Our goal is to raise awareness about sustainability & energy saving among our consumers. The TVC campaign highlights a significant issue in India: fuel efficiency. By introducing the Efficia gas stove, we aim to reduce gas consumption, helping families save on their gas bills—especially important in today’s fluctuating fuel price landscape."

Speaking about the project, director Sukrithi Tyaagi says, “We took the word "mileage," a novelty in this market, and gave it a comedic spin, playing off its unexpected use in the context of gas stoves to enhance the humour.”

Sooraj Pillai, creative director at DDB Mudra, says, “With this campaign, we want to emphasise on efficient cooking with the Efficia gas stove. By tapping a nation’s issue in this fluctuating economy, it will help the consumers overcome daily challenges.”