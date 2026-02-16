Tuco Kids highlights age-specific skincare for children in new ad

Tuco Kids has launched a new campaign featuring filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, focusing on the use of adult skincare products on children.

Titled “Would You Let Your Child…?”, the film presents a series of scenarios designed to prompt parents to reconsider everyday choices. In the ad, Farah Khan asks whether parents would allow their child to drink beer, drive a car or get married. The narrative then shifts to skincare, questioning why adult formulations are commonly used on children.

The film also features interactions between Farah and her cook, Dilip, adding conversational humour to the script. In one moment, Farah remarks: “Arre yaar… Yeh brand mere bachche jab chhote the tab laana chahiye tha. Teen-teen bachchon ka ab teenage khatam hone aaya hai, aur tu ab yeh brand laa raha hai”.

The campaign underlines the idea that children’s skin may require different formulations due to exposure to sun, sweat and pollution. The brand’s portfolio includes skincare and haircare kits formulated with ingredients such as reetha, amla, turmeric and kesar.

Commenting on the campaign, Aishvarya Murali and Chanakya Gupta, co-founders at Tuco Kids, said: "Farah's authenticity is exactly what this campaign needed. She's not reading from a script, she's speaking as a mom who wished better options existed for her own kids. That frustration, that 'why didn't this exist sooner' feeling, is what every parent experiences when they discover Tuco. This campaign is about starting an honest conversation about what we're putting on our children's skin."

The campaign will be amplified across digital and influencer platforms.