Turtlemint rolls out its latest brand campaign with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

On the launch of the brand campaign, Anand Prabhudesai, co-founder of Turtlemint said, “The insurance ecosystem is a crowded one, with most players playing on the product offerings or traditional tropes of fear and responsibility. This is something we wanted to change while also highlighting what sets us apart from our competition. In the last few years, we have put our advanced AI-powered technology in the hands of 2.8 lakh+ advisors across the length and breadth of the country. While technology sifts through a lot of data to find the best options, the advisor helps make sense of it and relates it to the customer's needs and aspirations at a human level. We are delighted to collaborate again with our brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the #FutureKaInsurance campaign as he exemplifies our brand values and ethos.