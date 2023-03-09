Turtlemint rolls out its latest brand campaign with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The campaign, conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions, highlights that a seamless fusion of technology and human expertise.
Turtlemint, India’s leading Insurtech platform launches a new brand campaign - #FutureKaInsurance with their brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The brand campaign aims at raising awareness around choosing the futuristic way to buy insurance, with the right mix of technology and human assurance. It further highlights the importance of insurance for every individual and their family.
The campaign, conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions, highlights that a seamless fusion of technology and human expertise is the key to simplifying the decision of insurance purchase for customers. Turtlemint’s vision is to emphasize on how expert advisors are using advanced technology to create a seamless and hassle-free experience for customers when they have to make important life decisions related to their financial security and well-being.
On the launch of the brand campaign, Anand Prabhudesai, co-founder of Turtlemint said, “The insurance ecosystem is a crowded one, with most players playing on the product offerings or traditional tropes of fear and responsibility. This is something we wanted to change while also highlighting what sets us apart from our competition. In the last few years, we have put our advanced AI-powered technology in the hands of 2.8 lakh+ advisors across the length and breadth of the country. While technology sifts through a lot of data to find the best options, the advisor helps make sense of it and relates it to the customer's needs and aspirations at a human level. We are delighted to collaborate again with our brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the #FutureKaInsurance campaign as he exemplifies our brand values and ethos.
Commenting on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I am excited to collaborate with Turtlemint again and support its vision of increasing the insurance penetration in the country by empowering their advisors with technology and the best branding and marketing tools. I understand that insurance is a complex product and friendly, unbiased advisors, like those associated with Turtlemint, add immense value in ensuring that people make well-informed decisions that’s best for them”
Ameya Kovale, executive Director - Creative, at Mumbai-based Brand and Communication Consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions adds, "We were clear right from the outset, that Turtlemint is a unique insurance product and brand, operating at the intersection of humans and tech. This also gave us the idea to personify the tech half and we created the Turtlemint bot as the perfect jodi to MSD. This jodi of unbiased tech and human EQ is why we chose the campaign sign-off - Future ka Insurance.”