Turtlemint's 'Bharosa Jeet Liya' ad honours the human touch and integrity of insurance advisors

During the launch, Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder and CEO of Turtlemint, said, “At Turtlemint, we believe in the power of trust and the indispensable value of human touch in our services. ‘Bharosa Jeet Liya’ is more than a campaign; it’s a celebration of how our advisors use our technology to enhance their ability to connect with and support their clients. This campaign stands as a tribute to the dedication of our insurance advisors, who tirelessly work to make the insurance experience more accessible, understandable, and, most importantly, trustworthy for our clients."