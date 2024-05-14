Turtlemint's 'Bharosa Jeet Liya' ad honours the human touch and integrity of insurance advisors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Turtlemint, India's insurtech platform, has launched its newest digital ad campaign, "Bharosa Jeet Liya" created by Tilt Brand Solutions. This campaign pays tribute to the tireless efforts and dedication of insurance advisors, who go above and beyond in their service to serve their clients.
Set against the backdrop of everyday life, “Bharosa Jeet Liya” showcases the extra lengths insurance advisors go to, to provide personalised guidance and support to their clients. Turtlemint's advertisement captures these moments of empathy, expertise, and commitment, highlighting the profound impact that insurance advisors have on the lives of individuals and families.
The film showcases how the advisors use Turtlemint’s advanced tools to navigate through options, ensuring that they can focus more on personal interactions and less on administrative tasks. This efficient use of technology enables them to provide personalised guidance and tailored solutions, creating unparalleled customer experiences. The film also highlights the brand’s promise to stand by their advisors and enable them to become successful financial advisors.
During the launch, Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder and CEO of Turtlemint, said, “At Turtlemint, we believe in the power of trust and the indispensable value of human touch in our services. ‘Bharosa Jeet Liya’ is more than a campaign; it’s a celebration of how our advisors use our technology to enhance their ability to connect with and support their clients. This campaign stands as a tribute to the dedication of our insurance advisors, who tirelessly work to make the insurance experience more accessible, understandable, and, most importantly, trustworthy for our clients."
The campaign will go live on both digital and OOH mediums across India. Turtlemint hopes to celebrate the exisiting insurance advisors, and also motivate youngsters to join the insurance business.